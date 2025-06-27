General Hospital spoilers week of June 30-July 4

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles as the calendar turns to July. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 30-July 4.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30

"An uninvited guest crashes Daisy’s christening. Chase and Brook Lynn make a pact. Lucas encourages Marco. Kristina finds herself in a dangerous situation. Anna faces off with ADA Turner."

Tuesday, July 1

"Anna and Chase rush to the scene of a crime. Alexis pays a visit to Sidwell. Michael opens up to Sasha. Brennan sets boundaries with Josslyn. Molly is relieved."

Wednesday, July 2

"Sonny vows revenge. Gio opens up to Emma. Lucas voices his fears. Tracy does some scheming. Joss makes a revelation."

Thursday, July 3

"Dante seeks out Jason. Trina warns Kai. Michael is disturbed. Maxie makes a discovery. Lulu advises Laura."

Friday, June 4

"Kristina has a meltdown in court. Lulu comes face to face with Rocco. Lucky and Liz confront Cyrus. Maxie supports Sasha. Spinelli is taken aback."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23: "Tracy makes a public display. Jordan and Curtis take a trip down memory lane. Portia is rattled. Kai shares his plans with Trina. Nina is taken aback."

Tuesday, June 24: "Nina seeks help from an unlikely source. Carly pleads with Michael. Drew gets some inside information. Portia lashes out. Curtis reassures Trina."

Wednesday, June 25: "Dante and Brook Lynn discuss Gio. Alexis seeks out Elizabeth. Martin gets bed news. Marco makes a delivery. Cody follows orders."

Thursday, June 26: "A conversation with Sonny leaves Carly concerned. Jason gives Dante a new perspective. Lulu has advice for Lucas. Brook Lynn doesn’t like what she sees. Marco makes a discovery."

Friday, June 27: "Sonny is in for a shock. Jason and Carly walk down memory lane. Daisy’s loved ones gather for her christening. Anna faces some tough questions. Chase and Brook Lynn make a realization."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.