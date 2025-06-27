Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 30-July 4

Beyond the Gates is being pre-empted for the week of June 30, so the whole week is a return to the first five episodes that aired. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 30-July 4.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30 (Repeat of episode 101)

"Dani reacts to a wedding invitation from Bill, and the Dupree family rallies to support her. Ashley’s first day as a nurse includes a surprise visit from her boyfriend Derek as well as an old friend. Hayley gets an extravagant gift…and a reality check. "

Tuesday, July 1 (Repeat of episode 102)

"Nicole and Ted welcome their nephew back to town, Bill wants retribution from Dani, and a favor from Vernon. Anita vows to protect Martin at all costs."

Wednesday, July 2 (Repeat of episode 103)

"Leslie puts her dangerous plan into motion. Dani goes off on Bill. Naomi tells Chelsea she is done with their father. Vanessa has a mysterious encounter. "

Thursday, July 3 (Repeat of episode 104)

"Chelsea has an awkward photoshoot, and Jacob announces he has a new partner at the precinct. Dani and Andre find out they have a lot in common. Nicole gets some horrible news."

Friday, July 4 (Repeat of episode 105)

"Eva lands an important job. Tomas shows Kat he’s interested. Bill and Hayley’s wedding begins and Dani’s gift for the couple is not at all what they want."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23: "Vernon and Bill have a tense showdown, Leslie has a bold proposition for Jacob and Kat, and Eva finds strength from an unlikely source."

Tuesday, June 24: "Kat has a romantic surprise for Tomas, Jacob worries Smitty’s investigation will hurt his father’s reputation, and Bill and Dani share a heart-to-heart."

Wednesday, June 25: "Dani is suspicious of Hayley, Nicole confronts Andre and Martin sets a plan in motion to absolve his past."

Thursday, June 26: "Eva tackles her first day working for Ted, Ashley and Andre discuss their options and Anita receives surprising news from her family."

Friday, June 27: "Leslie attempts to make amends with her daughter, date night proves challenging for Chelsea and Madison and Joey’s offer amuses Bill."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.