Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 9-13

There's always plenty of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 9-13.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Nicole questions Eva’s motives and Kat takes matters into her own hands. The women in Bill’s life rally around him."

Tuesday, June 10

"Chelsea and Madison connect, Vernon calms a nervous Naomi, and Dani’s feelings for her ex complicate things with her new boo."

Wednesday, June 11

"Anita updates Vernon on the Articulettes. Elsewhere, Madison supports Chelsea through Bill’s recovery."

Thursday, June 12

"Kat sets a trap for Leslie. Smitty’s new assignment could spell trouble for Martin. Ted has a surprising offer for Eva."

Friday, June 13

"Martin’s past haunts his present, Ashley fears Derek’s intentions, and Chelsea’s new romance challenges her emotionally."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2: "Ted and Eva discuss Leslie’s manipulations and Sharon confronts Anita with the painful truth of their past."

Tuesday, June 3: "Leslie turns to an unlikely source for help; Naomi and Hayley find themselves in a life-changing situation; and Dani struggles with her insecurities about Andre."

Wednesday, June 4: "Jacob catches a break in Leslie’s case; Doug has unexpected news for Bill; and Chelsea makes a mysterious connection."

Thursday, June 5: "Kat receives unexpected news; Laura turns to an unlikely source for help, and Sharon’s bitterness threatens to derail the reunion with Anita. Meanwhile, Ted coaxes a confession out of Eva."

Friday, June 6: "Unaware of hidden dangers, Eva and Tomas share an intimate moment; Vanessa confronts Doug about his gambling debts, and Chelsea opens up to Naomi about her feelings for someone special."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.