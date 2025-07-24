The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: heartbroken Taylor flees LA with Steffy?

For months we’ve been speculating how Steffy will leave Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful while Jacqueline MacInnes Wood goes on maternity leave. Will Taylor’s heartache lead Steffy to pack up and get out of town with her mother?

As Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) prepare for the Forrester Creations Italian getaway business trip, we’re looking ahead to when we might see Steffy leave the show while Jacqueline MacInnes Wood takes maternity leave.

At first, it seemed like threats from Luna (Lisa Yamada) could be the driving factor in sending Steffy packing, but all of the tension between Brooke and Ridge, not to mention the pressure from Eric, could be the impetus needed to see her leave town. The twist, of course, is that Steffy isn’t the one being threatened this time around. No, we think Taylor (Rebecca Budig) will be the one leaving Los Angeles while she copes with losing Ridge — again. Naturally, Steffy comes with her.

We don’t know what’s going to happen in Naples yet, but with Nick (Jack Wagner) trying to get back into Brooke’s life, Eric pressing Ridge to reunite with Brooke and Ridge’s own blossoming resentment over making rash decisions (i.e. jumping into a relationship with Taylor because he thought Brooke was betraying him), if certainly feels like all signs point toward yet another Brooke and Ridge Italian reunion.

When Taylor returned to LA, she thought she was dying but in reality she was experiencing the classic symptoms of Broken Heart Syndrome. Ridge helped her to heal her broken heart, and we can only imagine that losing him (again) after getting engaged to him (again) will leave her with a broken heart (again). Steffy won’t like that her mother is suffering so much, so she’ll accompany Taylor so that she’s not alone.

Taylor has been telling everyone that she’s not threatened by Brooke at all, but the truth is that Ridge is the one she needs to be worried about. He was questioning everything very early on, even as his relationship with Taylor continued to grow and evolve into an engagement. She asked him to pick a date for their wedding to cement the deal, but it looks like the cement isn’t dry yet.

In the coming weeks, Steffy needs to leave the canvas while MacInnes Wood is away and Ridge needs to make up his mind, once and for all. We don’t see things working out for Taylor and it makes sense to send Steffy off to console her mother while Taylor figures out what her next move will be.

