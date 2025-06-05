Two ways Luna could be tied to Steffy's exit on The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant and that means she’ll soon be departing The Bold and the Beautiful — temporarily, of course — for maternity leave. With Luna (Lisa Yamada) ready to take down Steffy to get to Finn (Tanner Novlan), we have come up with two possible ways Luna could be tied to Steffy’s exit.

In the June 4 episode, Luna was so furious that Finn shut her out of his life that she went and bought a gun. (Illegally, of course) She wants to eliminate Steffy from Finn’s life to pave the way to having a relationship, and killing her seems to be her best idea.

We know that MacInnes Wood will be having a baby soon (in case you haven’t noticed her jackets lately) so that means she’ll be stepping away for maternity leave. The last time she was pregnant, MacInnes Wood left the show as Steffy was forced to flee Los Angeles to get away from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She went to Europe with the kids to get out of harm’s way before eventually returning to her husband and her home.

This time around, Sheila isn’t the threat anymore; it’s Finn’s daughter she has to worry about. Even Sheila is concerned about Luna and tells her she needs to leave town, which tells you just about everything you need to know.

Knowing that Steffy will need to leave soon, we see two potential exit strategies that are tied to Luna: one, Steffy flees LA to get out of Luna’s way, and two, Luna manages to kidnap Steffy and lock her up for a while.

The first one doesn’t need much explanation. Steffy has been forced to flee before and she can certainly head to France to be with her brother while the threat from Luna is diminished. It’s the second one that’s more interesting.

(Image credit: CBS)

At this point, Luna has been warned that getting rid of Steffy would only make things more difficult with Finn. Since she’s completely unhinged, Luna might decide that killing Steffy is indeed too extreme, so instead she decides to kidnap her — again — and keep her hidden. And, knowing that she’d be the prime suspect, we think Luna would find a way to blame Sheila for the whole thing.

It’s looking more and more plausible that Luna will be directly involved with Steffy’s temporary exit from the canvas. We’ll have to see how it all plays out, but at the moment, it looks like Luna will be tied to Steffy’s departure somehow.