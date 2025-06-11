The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy loses a loved one, but it's not Liam?
Did the June 9 episode foreshadow the real victim in Luna's insane plot?
Is unexpected heartbreak coming to Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful? Liam has an inoperable mass on his brain and his outlook is bleak, but he might not be the one who actually dies in the middle of all the chaos with Luna.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is no stranger to suffering. She’s lost her twin sister, she thought she lost her husband and she recently thought she was about to lose her life after Luna (Lisa Yamada) locked her in a cage. Those are just a few of the myriad things that Steffy has endured over the years and the hits seem to keep coming.
At the moment, Steffy has no idea how big of a threat Luna is to her. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) told Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Poppy (Romy Park), and now Poppy has gone to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) to warn them that Luna is “unglued.” And now that Luna has a gun, it looks all but certain that Luna is coming for Steffy.
We don’t think it will be that simple.
We know that MacInnes Wood will be heading out on maternity leave soon and that means she’ll be departing the canvas sooner than later. We’ve been speculating that her departure could be tied to fleeing to Europe to escape Luna, or it could be going somewhere to help Liam get treatment for his condition. However, we have a feeling it could be even darker: Steffy might leave because she’s mourning the loss of her husband.
Yes, we're predicting that Luna might kill Finn by accident, leading to heartache across the canvas. Our theory came about after the June 9 episode when Steffy said that nothing would ever separate the happy couple again. The ominous music was enough to make us think something horrible is about to happen to Dr. John Finnegan.
Now, before we jump into this theory we have to point out that no one is ever dead in soap operas, so even if Finn died it doesn’t mean it’s permanent. But it could be.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Here’s our theory: Luna comes after Steffy and pulls the trigger. Somehow — either she misses, or he jumps in front of the gun or Luna doesn’t realize who she’s shooting — Luna ends up shooting Finn. While it’s entirely possible that she doesn’t kill him, it’s infinitely more interesting to think of all that could happen if Finn died.
Needless to say, Steffy would be devastated to lose her husband. She’d be forced to lean on Liam more than ever (and this could prompt him to get the treatment to save his life). In her grief, Steffy would need to leave LA to cope with Finn’s loss.
Sheila would go ballistic and likely kill Luna in revenge. She probably wouldn’t even worry about going back to prison for the crime. Nothing in the world would be able to keep Mama Bear Sheila from getting revenge against the person who killed her son.
Killing Finn would be horribly tragic. It's a move that would cause an upheaval on The Bold and the Beautiful and impact every character’s life, changing the power dynamic for years to come.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.