The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy loses a loved one, but it's not Liam?

Is unexpected heartbreak coming to Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful? Liam has an inoperable mass on his brain and his outlook is bleak, but he might not be the one who actually dies in the middle of all the chaos with Luna.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is no stranger to suffering. She’s lost her twin sister, she thought she lost her husband and she recently thought she was about to lose her life after Luna (Lisa Yamada) locked her in a cage. Those are just a few of the myriad things that Steffy has endured over the years and the hits seem to keep coming.

At the moment, Steffy has no idea how big of a threat Luna is to her. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) told Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Poppy (Romy Park), and now Poppy has gone to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) to warn them that Luna is “ unglued .” And now that Luna has a gun, it looks all but certain that Luna is coming for Steffy.

We don’t think it will be that simple.

We know that MacInnes Wood will be heading out on maternity leave soon and that means she’ll be departing the canvas sooner than later. We’ve been speculating that her departure could be tied to fleeing to Europe to escape Luna, or it could be going somewhere to help Liam get treatment for his condition. However, we have a feeling it could be even darker: Steffy might leave because she’s mourning the loss of her husband.

Yes, we're predicting that Luna might kill Finn by accident, leading to heartache across the canvas. Our theory came about after the June 9 episode when Steffy said that nothing would ever separate the happy couple again. The ominous music was enough to make us think something horrible is about to happen to Dr. John Finnegan.

Now, before we jump into this theory we have to point out that no one is ever dead in soap operas, so even if Finn died it doesn’t mean it’s permanent. But it could be.

Here’s our theory: Luna comes after Steffy and pulls the trigger. Somehow — either she misses, or he jumps in front of the gun or Luna doesn’t realize who she’s shooting — Luna ends up shooting Finn. While it’s entirely possible that she doesn’t kill him, it’s infinitely more interesting to think of all that could happen if Finn died.

Needless to say, Steffy would be devastated to lose her husband. She’d be forced to lean on Liam more than ever (and this could prompt him to get the treatment to save his life). In her grief, Steffy would need to leave LA to cope with Finn’s loss.

Sheila would go ballistic and likely kill Luna in revenge. She probably wouldn’t even worry about going back to prison for the crime. Nothing in the world would be able to keep Mama Bear Sheila from getting revenge against the person who killed her son.

Killing Finn would be horribly tragic. It's a move that would cause an upheaval on The Bold and the Beautiful and impact every character’s life, changing the power dynamic for years to come.