The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25, 2025: Sheila visits Liam

Sheila and Steffy have a conversation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 25, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Eric (John McCook) continues to pressure Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). “Life is short,” Eric says, reminding Ridge that he learned you have to hang onto love because tomorrow may never come. Ridge says he loves Taylor, but Eric says Brooke is the love of his life, and the trip to Italy is their chance. If he wastes it, he may lose Brooke for the rest of his life. Brooke walks in and asks if she’s interrupting.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asks Nick (Jack Wagner) about his trip to Naples. She jokes that he has business all over the world, so she knows he’s going there for Brooke. He smiles.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is still trying to reach Grace, but she’s not answering his calls. He leaves another message as Bridget (Ashley Jones) walks in. Bridget also has questions for Grace and this mysterious procedure.

The nurse checks on Liam (Scott Clifton) and tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he’s doing “surprisingly well.” Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walks in on crutches and sees Steffy. She starts to leave, but Steffy asks her to come back.

Bridget and Finn are so confused about the surgery and why Grace hasn’t been around since. Finn has questions about how she pulled it off.

Sheila is stunned that Steffy doesn’t want her to leave. “I’m actually glad you’re here,” Steffy says, noting that the last time they saw each other, she got shot trying to save her. Sheila says Liam got the worst of it, but Steffy is grateful for what she did. “I just want to say thank you,” Steffy says.

Taylor calls it “lucky” that Nick is going to be in Naples at the same time as Brooke. Taylor asks for a favor, telling him it’s something he’ll like because it has to do with Brooke.

Ridge assures Brooke that she’s not interrupting anything. Eric praises Italy’s passion and romance, noting that those are two things that Brooke and Ridge know a lot about.

Nick is curious about Taylor’s request for a favor. She admits she has a “long history” with Brooke, and Nick knows he was part of it. Taylor asks Nick to keep an eye on Brooke while she’s in Italy with Ridge.

Brooke agrees with Eric that she feels alive in Italy. Ridge asks if Eric is “overselling” Italy, but Eric says “the heart wants what the heart wants.” Eric gives them some time alone, saying it’s going to be a “transformative trip.” They laugh at his subtlety, but Brooke tells Ridge that the heart wants what the heart wants.

Finn and Bridget don’t understand how Grace could perform a surgery on Liam when he was in such a delicate situation, but Bridget eventually wonders if Grace knew there wasn’t enough time to wait. Even so, Finn just wants to ask her some questions.

Sheila asks if this means all is forgiven between them. Steffy won’t go that far, but she will concede that she appreciates what Sheila did. Luna tried to kill her, and she knows Sheila wanted her gone, too. She knows they could have gotten what they wanted by getting Steffy out of the picture, but she risked her life trying to save her, and it’s not something Steffy will ever forget.

Bridget knows Bill was trying to save Liam’s life, and Grace must have told him they had to move within a day. Finn understands what she’s saying, but there are still so many questions.

Sheila won’t overstay her welcome, but she wanted to make sure Liam was ok. She knows Luna was troubled, and she hoped she would turn her life around, but she couldn’t. Liam is glad Luna can’t hurt anyone anymore. As she moves to leave, Steffy asks about her foot, and Sheila decides to show them. She props her foot on the bed, revealing a big gap between her big toe and the next two toes. “They can’t call me Sheila Nine Toes anymore because I’m Sheila Eight Toes,” she says, telling them they have to laugh at it. Liam and Steffy don’t look so sure.

Nick asks Taylor if she wants him to spy on Brooke and Ridge, admitting that his spy skills are rusty. Taylor knows Brooke will go after what she wants, which means Ridge. She needs someone to look after her own interests, especially since they want the same thing: to keep Brooke away from Ridge. Taylor calls the idea “comforting.” Nick says he’s going to think about it.

Ridge tells Brooke that Eric is playing matchmaker. Brooke says they’re meant to be together, and they all know it. Hopefully, the trip will bring that back into focus. Ridge says he’s building a life with Taylor. Brooke says his relationship is built on a misunderstanding. She loves him so much and asks him to think about sitting together at a cafe, ordering pizza and chianti. They’ll go back to the hotel and “do what we do best, we’ll love each other.” She smiles at him.

Brooke keeps offering imaginary scenarios to Ridge, who says it can’t happen. “You can’t have dinner with me?” she asks. She wants to know when he’s going to come to his senses. Taylor walks up to the door and hears Brooke telling Ridge that he’ll never love Taylor the way he loves her. She wants them to work things out. Brooke says that if Ridge won’t have dinner with her, Nick will. “It should be you,” Brooke tells him. And he knows it should be her, too. Taylor closes her eyes.

Liam calls Steffy and Sheila’s conversation “interesting,” noting that seeing her foot was the “can’t-miss event of the season.” Steffy says she hasn’t made any plans when it comes to forgiveness. Steffy says she’s thinking about taking Kelly and Hayes out of town for some time to recover from the stress of the past few months. Liam says that he has more time now, and he’ll be there when she comes back, and they can put it all behind them. She tells him how much she loves him.

Finn keeps looking at Liam’s scans, wondering what really happened to him.

Brooke grabs her purse in the design office. Taylor walks in and asks if Brooke is packing. She says they were going to have dinner before their flight. Brooke says Ridge has a lot to do before they leave, so he’s not available. Taylor asks if Brooke understands what that means. “Ridge is with me, and there’s nothing you can do in Italy to change that. Nothing is coming between Ridge and me.”