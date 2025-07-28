If Fantastic Four is the best Marvel movie in years, I'm happy not to watch another Marvel film
The Fantastic Four, frankly, isn't that fantastic
Encouraged by positive reviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with the general vibe being it's the best Marvel movie in years, I decided to give the Marvel universe another whirl.
And, well, erm, really is this the best Marvel can offer? Cards on the table, I've never been a massive superhero movie fan, and Marvel has largely left me cold.
But, having enjoyed the new Superman movie — I know that's DC! — I thought, let’s give The Fantastic Four a try.
However, I found it lacked tension and again ended with an alien baddie stomping around a city.
The movie has an interesting setup as we discover two of our Fantastic Four, Reed/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and Sue/The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby) are expecting their first baby after thinking it would never happen for them. But having returned to earth with their DNA scrambled, they're worried about the health of their baby.
However, Reed, Sue, Johnny/The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) have bigger things to worry about when a mysterious being declares it’s so hungry it wants to swallow the Earth to satisfy its relentless appetite.
The four head off to space to negotiate, and the being, who’s assisted by a weird alien on a surfboard, declares it won’t eat the Earth if they give up their child.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The blend of 1960s and futuristic styles is fun, while the four gel nicely together. But at no point do you ever really feel things aren’t going to work out fine. A good action movie also needs a great villain, and a thing that munches through planets just doesn't cut it.
There are a few nice gags, particularly when the boys try and work out how to fit a baby seat in a flying car. And at least The Fantastic Four doesn't fall into the superhero trap of taking itself way too seriously.
But if you’re not into Marvel movies, then I can't see The Fantastic Four changing your mind. It's another movie full of effects that you’ve seen before. And does the world really need another superhero movie to add to the countless other superhero films released in the last decade?
I honestly can't understand what the fuss is about and am surprised it's got an 87% Rotten Tomatoes critical score. I know I'm going against our own Fantastic Four review here, but that's movies for you. Everyone has a different opinion. If you're into Marvel movies, you'll probably love it.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
