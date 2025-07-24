The Fantastic Four make their debut in the MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The reaction to the movie has been great (including WTW’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps review), which means that it’s one that fans of the superhero genre aren’t going to want to miss. We’re here to help you get all the details you need to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This is Marvel’s third official attempt to bring The Fantastic Four to the screen (an unofficial adaptation was produced by Roger Corman in the 90s), and features a brand new cast of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps right now.

How to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in movie theaters

The only place to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps right now is at your local movie theater. The movie is now playing worldwide on the big screen, including the biggest screens, as IMAX showings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are available, as are other premium format screenings.

To find out exactly when and where The Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing near you, check out Fandango. Available online and as an app, Fandango will show you all of the movie theaters playing The Fantastic Four: First Steps in your area and what times are available. You can also purchase your tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps directly through Fandango.

If you have a particular movie theater you like to visit, you can also visit its website to get what showtimes they are offering. And if you have an interest in potentially saving some money, check to see if there’s an available movie theater subscription or membership program. These offerings (provided by numerous US and UK movie theater chains) will give moviegoers free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Fantastic Four: First Steps right now.

There are currently no details on when The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be made available for at-home viewing, either via digital on-demand (which we expect to happen first) or on streaming. What we can be confident is that whenever The Fantastic Four: First Steps does make its streaming debut, it will do so on Disney Plus.

That’s where all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as well as Marvel's previous Fantastic Four movies, are streaming right now if you’re interested (subscription required).

We’ll update this page as more info on The Fantastic Four: First Steps streaming and at-home plans is shared.

What else to know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Here is the official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

In addition to the main four of Pascal, Kirby, Quinn and Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. The movie is directed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

The critical response to The Fantastic Four: First Steps — beyond our own five-star review — has been very good, with the movie “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a peek for yourself at what’s in store with The Fantastic Four: First Steps by watching the trailer directly below: