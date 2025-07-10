It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Superman flying onto screens. That’s right, the latest movie starring the iconic superhero has arrived, as James Gunn’s Superman is now available to watch. But when, where and how can you watch Superman? Allow us to help you with the key details.

The 2025 new movie is the first of a new era of movies based on DC comic book characters, which Gunn is overseeing (a la Kevin Feige at Marvel). The director put his touch on arguably the most iconic superhero in a movie that was one of the most anticipated summer blockbusters of 2025.

If you’re one of those people who have been itching to watch Superman, here’s everything you need to know about how to do that right now.

How to watch Superman in movie theaters

Superman is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. Not just that, but the movie is playing in premium IMAX, 3D and other premium formats where available.

To see when, where and in what format Superman is playing near you, you can check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Both options will allow you to see all of the movie theater locations in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes and formats are available. You can purchase your Superman ticket to whatever showtime works best for you directly online through either option as well.

Now if you have a particular movie theater that you frequent, then you may want to check out movie theater subscriptions and membership plans. In addition to providing showtime info, subscribers can save some money via discounted, free and monthly allotment of movie tickets and deals on concessions. A number of US and UK movie theater chains offer these types of programs.

Is Superman streaming?

No, you cannot stream Superman right now; it’s movie theater or bust for the time being.

There is currently no information on when Superman is going to become available to watch at home, but we assume that it will first be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before making its debut on a major streaming platform.

In regards to the latter, as Superman is a Warner Bros. movie, we can be all but assured that it will have its streaming debut on HBO Max (recently rebranded from Max) everywhere the streaming service is available.

For our best guess on when Superman will start streaming, we can look at another big Warner Bros. movie, Sinners. Sinners premiered on April 18 in US movie theaters and then debuted on HBO Max on July 4. That’s about a two-and-a-half-month wait between theatrical and streaming debut. So that’s a potential benchmark for Superman, but it’s no guarantee; the wait could be longer.

We’ll update this post as more info on Superman’s at-home viewing plans is announced.

What else to know about Superman

David Corenswet is the latest actor to take on the role of Superman/Clark Kent, while other iconic Superman characters Lois Lane and Lex Luthor are being played by Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, respectively. Other members of the Superman cast include Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

The buzz around Superman has been strong, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and “Verified Hot” with audiences. While our official What to Watch Superman review notes some of the movie’s strengths, it’s a bit more muted in enthusiasm.

If you need any final convincing on whether or not to check out Superman, watch the movie’s trailer directly below: