Sinners: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michael B. Jordan movie

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have teamed up on a number of incredibly popular and successful movies — Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. They're back together again in a 2025 new movie that is sure to get fans excited: Sinners.

With the tantalizing line "you keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home" used in its early promotional materials, Sinners looks to be taking its 1930s period setting and pairing it with some kind of supernatural antagonist that at this point remains a mystery. Consider us intrigued.

If you are as well, we've got everything you need to know about Sinners right now directly below.

Sinners is setting itself up to be one of the big early movies of 2025, as it has a US premiere date of March 7, 2025, exclusively in movie theaters (playing in IMAX as the movie touts it was shot with IMAX cameras).

It is not clear exactly when Sinners will premiere in the UK or other international markets, as Warner Bros' press materials at this time just list March 2025 for the movie’s rollout outside the US.

Sinners cast

Michael B. Jordan stars in the movie in the dual role of twin brothers. Sinners is set to be the fifth collaboration between Jordan and writer/director Ryan Coogler, following the aforementioned Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also in the Sinners cast is Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Rogue Heroes, Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, We Own This City), Jayme Lawson (Genius: MLK/X, The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies, Ballers) and Delroy Lindo (The Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods).

According to Variety, the cast also features Li Jun Li (Babylon), Lola Kirke (Winning Time) and newcomers Yao, Miles Caton and Peter Dreimanis.

Sinners plot

From an original script written by Coogler, here is the official synopsis for Sinners:

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Sinners trailer

Check out the official trailer for Sinners right here to see why this is a movie we're adding to our must-watch list right now:

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Coogler movies

Ryan Coogler has been behind some of the biggest movies in recent memory as a producer, writer or director, including earning a Best Picture nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. But we're focusing on his directing credits, with all of his feature film directing jobs listed right here: