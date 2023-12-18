Genius: MLK/X — release date, cast, behind-the-scenes footage and everything we know about the anthology series

The critically acclaimed Genius series is back with another riveting set of episodes, this time highlighting the life and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Minister Malcolm X in Genius: MLK/X.

While the two are only known to have met once, their leadership roles in the 1960s in the fight for justice and equality were both necessary and invaluable to the modern Civil Rights Movement. Despite not always being on the same page in their approach, one could argue that both their philosophies lent to the overarching achievement in the struggle. Now viewers get to see firsthand what it took to make these heroes and the tough roads in their fights.

The eight-part anthology series premieres on National Geographic with two episodes on Thursday, February 1, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney Plus. Additionally, the remaining episodes debut two at a time in the weeks thereafter.

We’re still waiting on official word for a UK release date, but once we receive that information, we’ll pass along the update.

Genius: MLK/X plot

Here is the official synopsis of what’s to come:

"Genius: MLK/X follows both King and X from their formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. Influenced as children by different upbringings and experiences: King by the Jim Crow-era South and life in the church before finding his voice at Morehouse and Boston University, and X growing up under the constant, deadly violence of the Klan and falling into a life of vice and incarceration where he was introduced to the Nation of Islam and found his voice. The two visionaries ultimately rose to pioneer a movement.

"The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. Genius: MLK/X brings their wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, who are often portrayed as peripheral figures, to the forefront and shows them as formidable equals of the Movement. Episodes will explore the moments between the monumental historical events we’ve come to know and shine a light on how each leader and those closest to them questioned their resolve and decisions as they navigated the rigors of balancing a public persona with a private life. While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, neither would have been as successful without the other."

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Genius: MLK/X (Image credit: National Geographic)

Genius: MLK/X cast

Genius: MLK/X features quite the ensemble cast including Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X. Harrison Jr.’s star power is certainly rising in Hollywood, and he’s been seen recently in movies like Cyrano, Elvis and Chevalier. Pierre has also been spotted in some high-profile projects like The Underground Railroad, and starred in Brother and Foe. On an interesting note, both Harrison Jr. and Pierre will be lending their voices to Mufasa: The Lion King.

Rounding out the main cast are Weruche Opia (High Desert) as Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson (Till) as Betty Shabazz. Additionally, the late Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) stars as Elijah Muhammad.

Genius: MLK/X trailer

While this is not an official trailer, this behind-the-scenes preview clip is a glimpse into the series. As more promo material becomes available, we’ll place them here.

How to watch Genius: MLK/X

Genius: MLK/X is a National Geographic original series. If you cut the cord to traditional cable, the channel is available on live-TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV. New episodes also become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu and Disney Plus.

In the UK, episodes of Genius: MLK/X are expected to stream on Disney Plus. However, we are just awaiting word on an official release date.