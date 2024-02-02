Fact vs Fiction: Genius: MLK/X episode 1 — what was Martin Luther King Jr's real name?

Genius: MLK/X episode 1 was very enlightening as it pertains to the early years of Civil Rights legends Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Minister Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). While many TV and movie portrayals of the legends have a tendency to gloss over the formative years of the two men, Genius zeroed in on their childhoods, perhaps creating some questions for those who don't classify themselves as historians.

For example, was Dr. King's birth name really Michael? Also, as a teenager, did he attempt to take his own life? As it pertains to Malcolm X, what was the real story behind his father's death?

If you've found yourself as a viewer wanting to know the answers to these questions, we've got you covered. Here's what we found out.

What was Martin Luther King's real name?

Ryder Wynn in Genius: MLK/X (Image credit: National Geographic/Richard DuCree)

The fiction

Early in the episode, a very young Michael King Jr. (Ryder Wynn) is sitting around a dinner table with his family eating, when his dad, Michael King Sr. (Lennie James) tells a story that he had an uncle named Martin and another named Luther. Michael King Sr. announces that in honor of his uncles and in line with his father's wishes, he's changing his name to Martin Luther and his son's name as well. Essentially, Michael King and Michael King Jr. become Martin Luther King and Martin Luther King Jr.

Alberta Williams King (LisaGay Hamilton) asks her husband if this decision has more to do with his trip to Berlin and his excitement about famed Protestant monk Martin Luther. He claims his reasonings don't matter, it just matters that he made the decision. Young Michael isn't a fan of the name change at all.



The fact

As reported in The Washington Post , Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15, 1929, and the name on the original birth certificate was indeed Michael King. The name on the document wasn't changed until 1957 when the Civil Rights leader was 28.

In terms of the reasons for the change, the publication refers to Clayborne Carson, director of the King Institute. Carson states:



"Daddy King himself said he changed the name because he had an uncle named Martin and an uncle named Luther, and he was following his father's wishes to change the name. But it seems likely he was affected by the trip to Berlin because that would have brought him in the land of Martin Luther. I think the obvious reason is Martin Luther sounded more distinguished than Mike King."

By the way, it's also true that young Martin Luther King Jr. was not a fan of his new name.

Did Martin Luther King Jr. attempt suicide?

The fiction

It's 1941 and Martin Luther King Jr's parents are heading out to an event at Spelman College and task their teenage son with going to help his grandmother set up the women's day event at Mount Olive Church. He prefers to go to the last day of the fair instead, but his parents insist he put family first. It doesn't take long for young Martin (Jayln Hall) to disobey his mom and dad and go to the fair anyway. Sadly, when Martin returns to his home he finds his parents sobbing after being delivered the news that his grandma passed away.

At the repast for the funeral, a distraught Martin goes upstairs to his bedroom, looks out the window and then jumps. His parents hear a thud, and his dad races outside to find Martin on the ground unconscious.

The fact

According to Psychology Today , King allegedly had "multiple periods of severe depression, and twice made suicide attempts as a child." Columbia University cites that one such attempt occurred before he turned 13 after his grandmother died of a heart attack.

As the story is told, "MLK had broken his promise to stay home with her and instead had snuck out to see a parade. After returning home and learning that his grandmother had passed, racked with guilt, he jumped from a second-story window."

What happened to Malcolm X's father?

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Gbenga Akinnagbe in Genius: MLK/X (Image credit: National Geographic/Josh Stringer)

The fiction

While at home with his family, Malcolm X's father Earl Little (Gbenga Akinnagbe) answers a knock at the front door. He sees two white men on the porch who inform him that the Little family is living in a "white-only area." Earl resists their intimidation tactics and his wife, Louise (Parisa Fitz-Henley), further dresses them down. Although the men leave, later that night, a Molotov cocktail is thrown into the home and a cross is burned on the family's front lawn.

Fast forward to Earl leaving the house and walking along railroad tracks at night. He's approached by the two guys who previously knocked on his door and then the episode immediately cuts to Earl's funeral.

The fact

As stated by the University of Pennsylvania's West Philadelphia Collaborative History :

"In 1931, Earl Little was killed by a Lansing streetcar, a bizarre and gruesome mishap that the Lansing coroner ruled accidental — though Malcolm believed his father was murdered by a Ku Klux Klan-like hate group, the Black Legion."

Episodes of Genius: MLK/X continue to air on Thursdays on National Geographic and become available on Fridays on Hulu and Disney Plus.