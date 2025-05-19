Fact vs Fiction: Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6 — did Bumpy Johnson have a heart attack?

In Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6, "The Visit," Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) is furious with Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) for kidnapping Chance (Erik LaRay Harvey) and is desperate to get his lieutenant back. Unfortunately, things become complicated when Bumpy gets into a shouting match with Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn) over Colombo’s stipulations for Chance’s return, and Bumpy collapses.

As Bumpy lay in a hospital bed fighting for his life, Chance remained tied up with Colombo, fighting for his. When Frank gets Chance alone, Chance offers Frank a fresh new perspective on Bumpy that leaves him to ponder his actions. However, Chance’s words do little to discourage Frank from attempting to follow through with an order from Colombo to kill Bumpy.

So was Chance really kidnapped? Did Bumpy Johnson really have a heart attack? Here’s what we found out as we looked into what was fact and fiction from Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6.

Was Chance kidnapped?

The fiction

In the previous episode of Godfather of Harlem, Colombo had his men and Frank Lucas kidnap Chance. As season 4 episode 6 picks up, Frank beats up Chance, taunting him about how he's returning the favor for Chance beating him up previously. An agitated Frank wants to kill Chance, but Colombo walks in and stops Frank. Colombo sends Frank to Bumpy Johnson’s headquarters to negotiate a deal.

A cocky Frank strolls into Bumpy’s headquarters and shares that if Bumpy wants Chance back, he’ll cut Colombo in all of his businesses. Bumpy becomes outraged and wants Nat (Elvis Nolasco) to kill Frank instead, which wipes the condescending smirk off of Frank’s face. Nat can’t bring himself to do it, though, as he can’t risk Chance’s life. Bumpy is ready to blow his top when he suffers a medical emergency, allowing Frank to slip out in the chaos. But was the real Chance kidnapped?

The fact

Through our research and a conversation with Chance potrayer Harvey, we learned that Chance was indeed a real person. As suggested by Mayme Johnson , Bumpy’s late wife, Bumpy’s inner circle appeared to be comprised of Junie Byrd, Nat Pettigrew, Sonny Chance and Finley Hoskin. However, we weren’t able to find anything to suggest that Chance was kidnapped by a rival of Bumpy Johnson, let alone Joe Colombo. So for now, we can’t say this plotline in the series is factual.

Did Bumpy Johnson have a heart attack?

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)

The fiction

The health emergency we previously alluded to was a heart attack. As Bumpy was yelling at Nat to kill Frank, threatening to do it himself, Bumpy hurled over in pain. Frank managed to escape as Nat concerned himself with calling a doctor for Bumpy.

In the hospital, Bumpy wakes up panicked, wanting to save Chance. Bumpy is adamant he has to leave, but the doctor tells him he had a small heart attack. Bumpy becomes highly agitated, so the doctor gives him a sedative.

Later in the episode, Bumpy is paid a visit in the hospital by Frank. The young up-and-coming criminal tries to kill Bumpy on behalf of Colombo, but Bumpy gets the jump on Frank. Thanks to Bumpy’s previous hallucinations of Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell), Bumpy spares Frank his life and sends him back to Colombo so the two kingpins can strike a deal.

The fact

According to the documentary, The Story of the Real Godfather of Harlem (which you can watch for free online), Bumpy suffered from heart problems, which started in early 1967. Now, looking at The New York Post , Bumpy eventually died of a heart attack at the age of 62 in 1968. The publication reports, "In 1968, he [Bumpy Johnson] died of a heart attack. Johnson was eating a breakfast of fried chicken and eggs at Wells Restaurant in Harlem when cholesterol accomplished what his adversaries could not.”

Godfather of Harlem season 4 continues to air on Sundays on MGM Plus.