Fire Country season 4: cast and everything we know about the firefighter drama

Fire Country is back in CBS' primetime lineup, continuing to distinguish itself from the other network firefighting dramas like Chicago Fire and the entire 9-1-1 franchise. Fire Country season 4 once again follows the adventures of Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and the fictional heroes in Northern California on their harrowing adventures.

So what happens in Fire Country season 4? Here’s everything we know.

Although a set release date hasn’t been announced for the new season of Fire Country, CBS has shared that the series will air new episodes on Fridays in the 9 pm ET/PT timeslot, behind new episodes of Sheriff Country.

Fire Country is a CBS original series, and new episodes air live on the network. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Essential Tier members of Paramount Plus can watch episodes the day after they air on the streaming network.

To date, we don’t have official information about a UK release rollout for season 4 episodes, but we anticipate they will join previous episodes on Sky Witness.

Fire Country season 4 cast

Jordan Calloway, Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

As previously mentioned, Max Thieriot returns as Bode for season 4. Prior to this series, Thieriot was a familiar face on SEAL Team, Bates Motel and Texas Rising.

Also expected to return to the series is Kevin Alejandro as Manny. He’s previously starred in projects like Lucifer, Southland, True Blood and Arrow. So far, rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:

Diane Farr (Rescue Me) as Sharon

Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning) as Jake

Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as Eve

In what may come as sad news to some Fire Country fans, Billy Burke and Stephanie Arcila depart the show as series regulars ahead of season 4.

Fire Country plot

Here is the synopsis for the overall series:

"Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Seal Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict who sought redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates were partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country."

Fire Country season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for season 4 yet, but when one becomes available, we'll place it here.