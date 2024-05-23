Chicago Fire season 13: everything we know about the new season
Chicago Fire is coming back for season 13.
One Chicago Wednesday continues at NBC for the 2024-2025 TV season with Chicago Fire season 13. Chicago Fire season 12 was busy as the series packed in a ton of action, including a big wedding and a number of cast departures, into a shortened season.
Here's what we know about Chicago Fire season 13.
Chicago Fire season 13 release date
We don't have a premiere date for Chicago Fire season 13 but we know it will air this fall on Wednesdays in the 9 pm ET/PT time slot, sandwiched between Chicago Med season 10 and Chicago P.D. season 12.
As soon as we have more information about a release date we'll have it for you right here. In the meantime, you can catch up on past seasons on Peacock.
Chicago Fire season 13 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord to cable, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.
If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.
Chicago Fire season 13 plot
It's too early for details on what's coming up in the new season, but here's an overall synopsis of Chicago Fire from NBC:
"From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind 3:10 to Yuma, comes the adrenaline-fueled drama Chicago Fire. This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago."
Chicago Fire season 13 cast
We expect more details about Chicago Fire season 13 casting in the coming weeks and months as the show heads into production, but it's safe to assume that most of the season 12 cast will return for season 13, including:
- Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide
- David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann
- Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
- Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz
- Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland
- Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter
- Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami
- Jake Lockett as Sam Carver
Chicago Fire season 13 trailer
It's too early for a Chicago Fire season 13 trailer, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
