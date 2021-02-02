You can now get the Disney Plus bundle without ads on Hulu

Today is the greatest day, for it is the day on which you can now get the Disney Plus bundle — which includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a single, discounted price — without advertising on the Hulu side of things.

The gist is this: For $18.99 a month you'll get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — the latter of which otherwise has advertising on its large catalog of on-demand content — without said advertising. That's still a pretty significant savings — on their own you'd be talking $6.99 for Disney+, $5.99 for ESPN+, and $11.99 a month for Hulu without ads. So we're talking a savings of $6 a month, or $48 a year, which is a decent meal at the Sizzler.

There's a tad bit of fine print here, because there's always fine print. That starts with the fact that this bundle doesn't come with any sort of free trial. What you see is what you're going to get.

Second is that there are exceptions to the no-ads rule. They're subject to change, but currently those two exceptions are Grey's Anatomy, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you're paying for the ad-free experience, you'll see see advertising on those two shows. (You can find that updated list here.)

But beyond that? It's the best way to enjoy the Disney+ bundle.

And the whole thing is available on just about every major streaming platform you can find in the United States. That includes Roku, of course, which is still No. 1. It also includes Amazon Fire TV, which is the second-largest platform in the U.S. And it also includes smaller setups like Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, Chromecast, various smart TVs, and some gaming consoles.

And there's still plenty more you can tack on after all that, including HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax and STARZ, and of course there's Hulu With Live TV, too. If you want everything under one roof, that's a great way to go — especially if you're even thinking about watching Super Bowl LV on Hulu.