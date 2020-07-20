You can watch Hulu without commercials getting in the way — it'll just cost you a little extra.

Hulu is a great way to keep up with a healthy assortment of today's broadcast shows, and some originals like Castle Rock . But no one likes to watch commercials. Thankfully, turning commercials off is super easy.

How to remove commercials from your Hulu account from your desktop computer

Open Hulu's website Hover your mouse over your name in the upper-right corner, then select Account . Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Click Manage next to Add-ons . Scroll down to the Switch Plans section. Click the switch inside the No commercials section. Click Review Changes near the bottom of the screen. The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans today. Click Confirm near the bottom of the screen.

That's it! You won't see any more commercials when you watch your favorite shows and movies.

How to remove commercials from your Hulu account on your smartphone

Open the Hulu app. Tap Account in the lower-right corner. Tap Account. Re-enter your password. Scroll down to the Your Subscription section. Tap Manage next to Add-ons. Scroll down to the Switch Plans section. Tap the switch inside the No commercials section. Tap Review Changes near the bottom of the screen. The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans today. Tap Confirm near the bottom of the screen.

That's it! You won't see any more commercials when you watch Hulu.

