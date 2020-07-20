How to remove commercials from your Hulu account
By Tom Westrick
Commercials on Hulu are a fast way to kill your binge watching mood. Fortunately, it's not hard to turn commercials off!
Hulu is a great way to keep up with a healthy assortment of today's broadcast shows, and some originals like Castle Rock . But no one likes to watch commercials. Thankfully, turning commercials off is super easy.
Products used in this guide
- Hulu: Hulu No Commercials Plan ($11.99 per month)
- Google Play Store: Hulu (Free)
- iOS App Store: Hulu (Free)
How to remove commercials from your Hulu account from your desktop computer
- Open Hulu's website
- Hover your mouse over your name in the upper-right corner, then select Account .
- Scroll down to the Your Subscription section.
- Click Manage next to Add-ons .
- Scroll down to the Switch Plans section.
- Click the switch inside the No commercials section.
- Click Review Changes near the bottom of the screen.
- The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans today.
- Click Confirm near the bottom of the screen.
That's it! You won't see any more commercials when you watch your favorite shows and movies.
How to remove commercials from your Hulu account on your smartphone
- Open the Hulu app.
- Tap Account in the lower-right corner.
- Tap Account.
- Re-enter your password.
- Scroll down to the Your Subscription section.
- Tap Manage next to Add-ons.
- Scroll down to the Switch Plans section.
- Tap the switch inside the No commercials section.
- Tap Review Changes near the bottom of the screen.
- The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans today.
- Tap Confirm near the bottom of the screen.
That's it! You won't see any more commercials when you watch Hulu.
Chromecast Ultra
Our Pick
For whatever you want to stream.
The Chromecast Ultra is the only Chromecast with enough guts to handle 4K streams, so if you're watching high-res movies this is the one for you. Even if you don't care about 4K content, the included Ethernet adapter will make streaming easier than relying on your Wi-Fi.
If you want a no-hassle streaming experience, a Chromecast is for you. You can use your phone for controls, and be able to get all your favorite streaming services up on the big screen, including Hulu.
Another streaming box to consider
Hulu will work on any device you have, from your smartphone to your laptop to your game console. If you want to get a dedicated streaming box, we think the Roku Ultra is a great choice.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.