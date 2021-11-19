What's new on Hulu in December 2021

Hulu has unwrapped its full slate of December programming, which includes the gifts of new and returning Hulu originals, a history making TV season and a stocking-full of classic movies to enjoy.

The biggest addition this month are new episodes of the streamers original teen traumedy, Pen15 on Dec. 3. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine are back, once again portraying themselves in middle school as 13-year-old outcasts.

On Dec. 26, another Hulu favorite, Letterkenny, returns. During the complete tenth season, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals and McMurray and Wayne do some dickering.

The month also brings with it season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a Kelly Clarkston Christmas special and more. Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:

Dec. 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The challenge — create a life-size house made of candy! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life, just in time for the holidays.

All Rise (complete seasons 1 & 2)

(complete seasons 1 & 2) The A-Team (2010)

(2010) Above the Rim (1994)

(1994) Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

(1994) Addicted (2014)

(2014) Alex Cross (2012)

(2012) Alienator (1989)

(1989) All Is Lost (2013)

(2013) Armageddon (1998)

(1998) Back to School (1986)

(1986) The Bank Job (2008)

(2008) Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

(2001) The Black Stallion (1979)

(1979) The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

(1983) Blow (2001)

(2001) Bull Durham (1988)

(1988) Chattahoochee (1990)

(1990) Cherry 2000 (1988)

(1988) Con Air (1997)

(1997) The Crazies (2010)

(2010) Crazy Heart (2010)

(2010) Crimson Tide (1995)

(1995) Cujo (1983)

(1983) The Curse (1983)

(1983) Days of Heaven (1978)

(1978) Dead Man Walking (1995)

(1995) The Dungeonmaster (1985)

(1985) Earth to Echo (2014)

(2014) Erik the Viking (1989)

(1989) Flightplan (2005)

(2005) Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

(1994) Friday the 13th (1980)

(1980) Her Smell (2018)

(2018) Hide and Seek (2005)

(2005) Hollow Man (2000)

(2000) Holy Man (1998)

(1998) Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

(2008) Hustlers (2019)

(2019) I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

(2009) Jagged Edge (1985)

(1985) King Kong (1976)

(1976) Love Field (1992)

(1992) Making Mr. Right (1987)

(1987) The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

(2004) My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

(1997) Ocean's Eleven (2001)

(2001) Ocean's Twelve (2004)

(2004) Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

(2007) The Princess Bride (1987)

(1987) The Raid 2 (2014)

(2014) Regarding Henry (1991)

(1991) Rio (2008)

(2008) Serendipity (2001)

(2001) Shanghai Noon (2000)

(2000) She's Out of My League (2010)

(2010) Sherlock Holmes (2009)

(2009) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

(2011) The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989)

(1989) Silverado (1985)

(1985) Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

(2004) Soda Cracker (1989)

(1989) Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

(1987) Something's Gotta Give (2003)

(2003) Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

(1990) Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

(1996) Superbeast (1972)

(1972) Troll (1986)

(1986) The Warriors (1979)

(1979) Young Guns (1988)

(1988) Young Guns II (1990)

Dec. 2

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 Premiere

The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of COVID-19 and all things 2020, the Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.

Godfather of Harlem season 1

Inspired by actual persons and events, Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) — catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (season 2)

(season 2) Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (season 1)

(season 1) The East (2021)



Dec. 3

Pen15 season 2 new episodes (Hulu Original)

Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama

Three police officers died in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama. One man was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. This is the story of Nathaniel Woods.

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. Trolls Holiday in Harmony includes four original songs and features the voice talent of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Karan Soni.

Annie Live!

We Need to Do Something (2021)

(2021) The World of Kanako (2014)

Dec. 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta (season 13)

Dec. 7

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City

World War Z (2013)

Dec. 8

People's Choice Awards

Dec. 9

Bloods (season 1)

Samson Kayo (Timewasters) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Little Voice) star in this six-part comedy series as paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service. When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But before long they’re acting as each other’s life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods also stars Adrian Scarborough (Crashing, The Accident), Lucy Punch (A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Julian Barratt (Sally4Ever, Flowers).

Creamerie (season 1)

In the not too distant future, a viral plague has swept the earth. In a matter of weeks, it killed 99% of men. The 1% were sent to The Facility in New Zealand but didn't survive. Or did they? Creamerie picks up eight years after the near-mass-extinction.

Swan Song (2021)

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier), who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio, nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client's dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past — and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. Swan Song is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so. Written and directed by Todd Stephens, Swan Song also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Michael Urie.

Trolls: TrollsTopia season 5 (Hulu Original)

Dec. 10

Crossing Swords season 2 (Hulu Original)

Another 10 episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! From creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the producers of Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.!

Materna (2021)

Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition

Brighton Beach (2021)

Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation

American Auto

Dec. 15

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

Grand Crew

Rising Wolf (2021)

Dec. 16

Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery — did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

Cryptozoo (2021)

(2021) Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

Dec. 17

Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 1 (Hulu Original)

Set 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

Dec. 26

Letterkenny season 10 (Hulu Original)

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals … and that’s just for starters, buddy.