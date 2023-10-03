Only Murders in the Building season 4: everything we know about the TV show

The case is closed on Only Murders in the Building season 3, but the mystery of who killed Sazz that will serve as the heart of Only Murders in the Building season 4. That's right, the critically-acclaimed comedy/mystery series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is coming back with another season, much to the delight of its fans.

Hulu did not wait long to make the news official, announcing that Only Murders in the Building season 4 was officially renewed just hours after the season 3 finale. As the tweet sharing the news says, "let the investigation begin."

Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin... 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #OMITB pic.twitter.com/VwQWsx5r8sOctober 3, 2023 See more

While we have to wait to find out who is going to be the next killer, we can help solve the mystery of when Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming, who's in it and more right here.

There is no premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 4 at this time.

Each of the show's first three seasons premiered in the summer, so that seems like a good early bet for OMITB season 4, especially now that the writers' strike has been resolved, allowing for them to get to work on new episodes. The actors' strike is reportedly making progress toward a new labor deal, but that remains an active strike.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 plot

The Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending gave us the central mystery that the podcast trio is going to be investigating: who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch), Charles' long-time stunt double.

As we saw in the finale, Sazz was shot when she went up to Charles' apartment to get some more wine for the party. Dressed like Charles and in the darkened apartment, it seems that whoever shot Sazz meant to kill Charles. Who would that be? That'll be for Charles, Mabel and Oliver to solve.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

It can't be Only Murders in the Building without Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, as the trio of actors have proven to be a great on-screen team. A critically-acclaimed one too, as Short has been nominated for an Emmy twice for his role as Oliver and Martin once for his role as Charles. While Gomez hasn't been nominated for portraying Mabel (a legitimate snub if you ask us), she has been nominated for an Emmy for her work as one of the show's producers.

While no official casting for season 4 is available at this time, we can make a pretty good guess that other residents of the Aroncia like Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), Uma (Jackie Hoffman) and Jonathan (Jason Veasey) will reprise their roles in some capacity. Other recurring guest stars like Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, Ryan Broussard as Oliver's son Will, James Caverly as Theo and Tina Fey as Cinda Canning could pop up again as well.

As for some of season 3's primary guest stars, that's a bit murkier. The show gave outs for Meryl Streep's and Jesse Williams' characters, as they both pursue new opportunities in LA. However, with connections to Oliver and Mabel still open, it's not outside the realm of possibility they could be back. Andrea Martin as Joy could return as Charles' jilted former fiance and a potential suspect. Plus, former recurring guest stars aren't out of the question, like Amy Ryan's Jan, who was referenced as still having a relationship with Sazz in season 3.

When casting news for Only Murders in the Building season 4 comes out we'll share it here.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer

There is no trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4 yet. The only promo image we have was shared in the tweet above.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

Whether you want to catch up with Only Murders in the Building from the very beginning or just revisit some of your favorite episodes, streaming is the only way. US viewers need access to Hulu to watch the series, either through a standalone Hulu account, Hulu with Live TV or the Disney Bundle. For those outside the US, including the UK, Disney Plus is where you'll find all episodes of Only Murders in the Building.