No longer a suspect: Only Murders in the Building star reveals he's no longer on show

You can remove one potential suspect from your list for Only Murders of the Building season 4, as Jesse Williams has confirmed that he is not going to be returning for the new season that premieres on August 27.

Williams was one of the main guest stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3, playing documentarian Tobert who was working for Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) and who formed a connection with Mabel (Selena Gomez). After helping with the mystery, Tobert revealed he would be going back to Los Angeles at the end of the season, but seemingly left the door open for his and Mabel's relationship to continue.

Despite Only Murders in the Building season 4 heading to Hollywood for at least an episode, the actor himself revealed that he won't be someone the main trio runs into. Speaking with People , Williams said, "No, I'm not on the show anymore."

The reason for Williams' departure isn't clear, but series co-creator John Hoffman previously effused to The Hollywood Reporter about Williams and was hoping they could bring him back in some way. But for whatever reason (be it scheduling or narrative choice), Williams is not going to return as part of the story this time around.

Fear not OMITB fans, even with Williams' absence, season 4 is not going to be lacking in star power. In addition to our main trio of Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, series favorites like recent Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard are back. On the guest star front, Meryl Streep is set to make another appearance as Loretta Durkin, while new to the show are the likes of Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani and Melissa McCarthy.

As far as the mystery, Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to focus on who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch), as she was shot by a sniper in Charles' apartment. (Did the sniper mistake Charles' long-time stunt double for Brazzos himself?)

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres on August 27 on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. You must be a subscriber to watch the show on these platforms.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4 right here: