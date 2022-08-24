Only Murders in the Building season 3: what we know so far

Our favorite podcast team has done it again, as the mystery of who killed Bunny has been solved. But there’s no rest for Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), as Only Murders in the Building season 3 is on the way with an all-new murder to solve.

The mystery/comedy series has become one of the most acclaimed shows on TV, with its first season nominated for 17 Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor nominations for both Martin and Short (Gomez was nominated, along with Martin and Short, as a producer on the show).

While we wait for the details of the new murder mystery to be revealed, here is everything that we know about Only Murders in the Building season 3 right now (SPOILERS AHEAD).

The powers that be behind Only Murders in the Building declared in July, just a few episodes into season 2, that there would be an Only Murders in the Building season 3.

The question now is when are fans getting the new season? That is still TBD, but with the early announcement and the cliffhanger ending of season 2, the wheels are already very much in motion.

There was about an eight month gap between the end of Only Murders season 1 and season 2. So if a similar timeline takes place for this new season, we could be getting new episodes of Only Murders in the Building as early as April 2023.

Speaking of that season 2 cliffhanger…

Only Murders in the Building season 2 recap

Steve Marti and Adina Verson in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 2 was about proving who killed Bunny and stopping our main podcast team from being framed. Along the way, Mabel dealt with her own past trauma, Oliver has a crisis involving whether or not he is the biological father to his son Will (Ryan Broussard) and Charles reunited with his kind-of step daughter, Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti). But, back to the murder.

After successfully revealing Poppy White (Adina Verson) as Bunny’s killer — which she conspired on with Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) — Charles, Mabel and Oliver find that things are on an upswing for them.

Charles learns that his Brazzos revival is a hit and he’s going to be on it full time, while he also starts a new relationship with makeup artist Joy (Andrea Martin). Meanwhile, Mabel appears to forgive Alice (Cara Delevingne) but opts to move on, painting over the mural in her apartment. And for Oliver, he decides to tell Will the truth about the DNA test, but before he can, his son assures him that no matter what, he is the only dad that he’ll want. Shortly after that, Oliver gets a call and is offered a directing job for a Broadway show that opens in a year.

It then immediately jumps to one year later, where Oliver is prepping his leading man, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), on opening night. Glenroy is on edge, but not from nerves. Rather, it’s his co-star that he calls "F***bag." That co-star is none other than Charles, who appears to have no love loss for Glenroy either, telling him "good luck" (a curse in the theater) and then warning him to "be smart; stay away from her" and that he knows what Glenroy did.

In the audience, Mabel sits with Lucy and Joy, who sigh in relief over the year they’ve just had; Mabel comments that "any year without murder is a good one in my book." On cue, as the curtain raises and Glenroy gives his first line of dialogue, he collapses. Charles, Oliver and medical people rush to him, but he is dead. Mabel rises from her seat and can only say "you’ve got be f***ing kidding me."

From all of this we can guess that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to recap much of the year in question leading up to the closing moments of season 2 as the OMITB podcasters are back on the case.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast

Paul Rudd is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 3 (Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be Only Murders in the Building without Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short leading the way as our favorite amateur sleuths/podcasters Mabel, Charles and Oliver. All three are slated to return to once again solve a mystery that they are right in the middle of. But who is going to be joining them?

The only official cast announcement for Only Murders in the Building season 3 is that Paul Rudd is going to be a part of the ensemble as Ben Glenroy, per Variety (opens in new tab). After seeing his character die on stage, we seem set to learn more about Glenroy before his death and his relationship with the main trio. Variety did not confirm if Rudd was going to be a regular, recurring or guest actor for season 3.

Other casting news for Only Murders season 3 has been scarce so far, but we can make a few assumptions. In the final scene of season 2 we see Lucy, Howard, Lester and Joy, so we can guess that Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Teddy Coluca and Andrea Martin are all going to be back in some capacity. There is also a good chance that Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Detective Williams returns as she remains a key ally for the Only Murders podcast team.

Whether we’ll see other familiar Arconia residents like Uma (Jackie Hoffman), Ursula (Vanessa Aspillaga), Teddy (Nathan Lane), Theo (James Caverly) or Charles’ long-time stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) and Oliver’s son Will (Ryan Broussard) are unconfirmed for now, but it wouldn’t be a surprise.

You can also bet that, in addition to Rudd, they’ll be some fun new members of the cast in season 3.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 suspects

It may be way too soon to get an effective list of suspects since we know so little about Ben Glenroy, but we just can’t help ourselves.

Charles

Sure, it is incredibly unlikely that one of main heroes would actually murder someone, but Charles has been put in almost as compromising a situation as Mabel was at the end of season 1. Charles and Ben Glenroy clearly had a lot of animosity toward each other — Charles basically threatens him in the final moments of season 2. It’ll be interesting to see how all that came to pass in the new season.

The mysterious "her"

Part of Charles’ threat to Glenroy is to "stay away from her." Who is the her that he is referring to and could she be the murderer? This could be someone entirely new that we meet in season 3, but people that Charles would likely be protective of could include Mabel, Lucy or Joy. Or could he be warning Glenroy based on past experiences, perhaps from someone like Jan (Amy Ryan)?

The field

Pretty much no one was suspecting Poppy to be the season 2 killer until late in the game (though we always had a feeling Cinda Canning was somehow involved, even if it was just tangentially), so there’s a good chance that whoever killed Ben Glenroy is either someone entirely new or a smaller character whose connection we aren’t aware of yet.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

All episodes from the first two season of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream right now: on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. It’ll be the same when season 3 arrives.

Of course, you need to have a subscription to either of these services in order to watch. They are both available to be signed up for as standalone services, but US consumers looking to sign up for Hulu can also add Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single, discounted monthly fee as part of the Disney Bundle.