The Great British Bake Off 2025: everything we know about season 16

The Great British Bake Off 2025 is on the way (orThe Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!) - once again treating us to more cake-related catastrophes and mouthwatering recipies as a new batch of bakers enter the tent all with one mission in mind — impress Paul and Prue enough to win the coveted title of Star Baker, and perhaps with the odd Hollywood handshake added in for good measure.

Each week, the bakers will once again face the regular challenge trinity: the signature, technical and showstopper. Alongside returning themes of Cake, Biscuit, Caramel, Bread, Pastry, Dessert, and Pâtisserie, last year we saw two new weeks: Autumn and 1970s.

But what will this year's series see the bakers cooking up? And who will we be adding to our The Great British Bake Off winners list?

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2025...

We are still waiting for an official release date for The Great British Bake Off 2025, however the show usually starts in the UK at the end of September, so it is thought that this year's series will follow the same pattern.

You can also catch up on past series at Channel4.com.

Better known in the US as The Great British Baking Show, the new batch of episodes usually roll out weekly on Netflix on Fridays from September.

As soon as we have an official release date we will update this guide.

The Great British Bake Off 2025 bakers

We are still waiting to hear who will be taking part in the show, but as soon as we have a confirmed line-up we will update this guide.

The Great British Bake Off 2025 judges

Paul and Prue are heading back to the white tent for another season of Bake Off. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

The Great British Bake Off wouldn't be the same without original judge Paul Hollywood and his famous handshake, and he is thought to be back once again for the sixteenth season of the show.

Joining Paul once again is Prue Leith, who has also become a much-loved part of the show since it arrived on Channel 4.

There were fears about Prue's future on the show after she was replaced former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025, however it is thought that Prue will be returning for the main show in the autumn.

The Great British Bake Off 2025 hosts

Alison and Noel will be returning to their presenting duties. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host and encourage the bakers in the Bake Off tent - expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.

Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2025?

Not yet, sadly, but as soon as one is released we will update this guide.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2024?

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon)

Georgie was crowned winner of The Great British Bake Off 2024 after narrowly beating Christiaan de Vries and Dylan Bachelet in the final. The trio made a batch of sweet and a batch of savoury scones for the signature, while the final's technical challenge involved them making an afternoon tea.

For the showstopper, the three finalists whipped up a hanging tiered celebration cake that would be suitable as a centrepiece for a summer garden party. While Dylan and Christiaan both created amazing cakes, Georgie pipped them to the post with her classic British flavours and amazing 'English Garden' design.

Speaking of winner Georgie said: "Oh my gosh being the first Welsh baker in the final was a massive achievement in itself, so to have won it is just the best feeling in the world. There were times in the series I thought I might be going home. The fact that I did it for Wales was amazing, and I had massive support throughout from Wales. I hope I have done them proud."

Behind the scenes and more on The Great British Bake Off 2025

The Great British Bake Off is filmed in a beautiful part of the Berkshire countryside called Welford Park, where the white marquee is positioned amongst trees, a beautiful manicured lawn and local wildlife.