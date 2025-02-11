The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025: celebrity bakers, hosts, judges and everything we know
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer will return to Channel 4 this spring.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this spring, but the show will have one major change as judge Dame Prue Leith has been replaced.
The new celebrity series of the baking show will see more familiar faces heading into the famous white tent as they try their hand at whipping up impressive bakes in the kitchen while also raising much-needed funds for Stand Up To Cancer.
As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.
Here is everything we know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 so far...
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 release date
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 will air on Channel 4 this Spring.
An exact date hasn't been announced yet, but as soon as one is revealed we will add it to this guide.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 bakers
This year the show will see a fresh batch of celebrity bakers heading for the famous white tent, but who will be impressing the judges and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom?
Here is the official lineup for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025...
- Sarah Beeny - broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster
- Adam Buxton - comedian
- Amelia Dimoldenberg - Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Dates
- Scarlette and Stuart Douglas - sibling TV presenters and property experts
- Kate Garraway - TV presenter and broadcaster
- Ellie Goldstein - model, actor, author and change-maker
- Gloria Hunniford OBE - TV presenter, national treasure and TV royalty
- Jim Howick - actor and writer
- Gbemisola Ikumelo - actor, writer and director
- Roman Kemp - broadcaster
- Jamali Maddix - comedian and writer
- Maxine Peake - actress and writer
- Chris and Rosie Ramsey - record-breaking podcasters and broadcasters
- Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor - singer, songwriter and actress
- Meera Syal - actress and writer
- Tommy Tiernan - comedian and actor
- Phil Wang - comedian
- Sophie Willan - actress, writer and comedian
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 judges
Paul Hollywood is back in his usual presenting role, but one person missing from the judging lineup will be Dame Prue Leith as she is replaced by former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE.
It is understood that Prue's absence is temporary and she will be back for the main show later in the year.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 hosts
Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 trailer
Unfortunately we don't have a trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this page.
Behind the scenes and more on the The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 and Stand Up To Cancer
Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.
More than £113 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding over 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.
Stars such as Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Tom Hardy, Gillian Anderson, Idris Elba, Andy Murray, James Corden, Martin Freeman, Jamie Oliver, Richard Ayoade, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Crouch, Abbey Clancy, Danny Dyer, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Lily James, Rosamund Pike, Sophie Turner, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Maya Jama, Joe Lycett and Roman Kemp are just some of the talent who have supported Stand Up To Cancer over the years.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Would Ridge actually return to Brooke if she saved his company on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 recap: did Juliet Cooper kill her husband?