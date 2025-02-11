The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025: celebrity bakers, hosts, judges and everything we know

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this spring, but the show will have one major change as judge Dame Prue Leith has been replaced.

The new celebrity series of the baking show will see more familiar faces heading into the famous white tent as they try their hand at whipping up impressive bakes in the kitchen while also raising much-needed funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.

Here is everything we know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 so far...

Kate Garraway will be showing off her baking skills. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 will air on Channel 4 this Spring.

An exact date hasn't been announced yet, but as soon as one is revealed we will add it to this guide.

Rosie Ramsey will be trying to beat her husband, Chris in the kitchen! (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 bakers

This year the show will see a fresh batch of celebrity bakers heading for the famous white tent, but who will be impressing the judges and who will be suffering from a soggy bottom?

Here is the official lineup for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025...

Sarah Beeny - broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster

- broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster Adam Buxton - comedian

- comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg - Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Dates

- Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Dates Scarlette and Stuart Douglas - sibling TV presenters and property experts

- sibling TV presenters and property experts Kate Garraway - TV presenter and broadcaster

- TV presenter and broadcaster Ellie Goldstein - model, actor, author and change-maker

- model, actor, author and change-maker Gloria Hunniford OBE - TV presenter, national treasure and TV royalty

- TV presenter, national treasure and TV royalty Jim Howick - actor and writer

- actor and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo - actor, writer and director

- actor, writer and director Roman Kemp - broadcaster

- broadcaster Jamali Maddix - comedian and writer

- comedian and writer Maxine Peake - actress and writer

- actress and writer Chris and Rosie Ramsey - record-breaking podcasters and broadcasters

- record-breaking podcasters and broadcasters Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor - singer, songwriter and actress

- singer, songwriter and actress Meera Syal - actress and writer

- actress and writer Tommy Tiernan - comedian and actor

- comedian and actor Phil Wang - comedian

- comedian Sophie Willan - actress, writer and comedian

Can Chris beat Rosie to Star Baker? (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 judges

Paul Hollywood is back, but with a new fellow judge. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon)

Paul Hollywood is back in his usual presenting role, but one person missing from the judging lineup will be Dame Prue Leith as she is replaced by former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE.

It is understood that Prue's absence is temporary and she will be back for the main show later in the year.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 hosts

Alison and Noel are back for another series. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 trailer

Unfortunately we don't have a trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on the The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 and Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

More than £113 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding over 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Stars such as Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Tom Hardy, Gillian Anderson, Idris Elba, Andy Murray, James Corden, Martin Freeman, Jamie Oliver, Richard Ayoade, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Crouch, Abbey Clancy, Danny Dyer, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Lily James, Rosamund Pike, Sophie Turner, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Maya Jama, Joe Lycett and Roman Kemp are just some of the talent who have supported Stand Up To Cancer over the years.