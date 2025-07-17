Mortal Kombat II: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Karl Urban movie

Say it with me everyone… MORTAL KOMBAT! Whether you’ve been a fan of the action franchise from the earliest video game or if you just came to it with 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie reboot, there’s something just so fun about this franchise. And it’s ratcheting things up a notch as Mortal Kombat II is set to arrive as a 2025 new movie with a fan-favorite character making his debut.

After being teased in the previous entry, Johnny Cage is not only set to be part of the lineup of iconic Mortal Kombat characters, but it looks like he is the main focus, with The Boys stars Karl Urban playing the role. Add more popular characters and their delightfully gory finishing moves, and there’s definitely excitement for the sequel.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat II.

Movie fans will be able to watch Mortal Kombat II exclusively in movie theaters worldwide (including in IMAX where available) on October 24.

Mortal Kombat II cast

Karl Urban is the biggest addition to the Mortal Kombat II cast as Johnny, but The Boys star is one of many set to square off in the movie’s fight scenes.

There are of course the returning cast members from the first movie, which includes Lewis Tan as as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion.

Other new additions to the Mortal Kombat II cast include Adeline Rudolph (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Laid) as Kitana, Tati Gabrielle (The Last of Us season 2, You) as Jade, Martyn Ford (House of David) as Shao Khan and Ana Thu Nguyen (NCIS: Sydney) as Sindel.

Mortal Kombat II plot

Jeremy Slater has penned the script for Mortal Kombat II. Here is the official synopsis:

“From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Mortal Kombat II trailer

Watch the Mortal Kombat II red-band trailer (meaning NSFW) right here:

Mortal Kombat II | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mortal Kombat II director

Simon McQuoid, who made his feature directing debut with Mortal Kombat, returned to helm the sequel.

Mortal Kombat II behind the scenes

Backed by New Line Cinema and in association with Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production and Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid.