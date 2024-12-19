How to watch Laid: release date and streaming options for the new comedy series

Ruby is trying to learn from her past relationships, in new streaming comedy Laid which debuts on Thursday, December 19. However there's a small catch.

Quick links US: Peacock

UK: Not streaming yet

AU: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad with a VPN

That's because all her exes are dying in mysterious ways, so along with her best friend AJ, she has to figure out what's going on and how she can stop more exes from foul fates.

This new streaming comedy stars Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu and Girls' Zosia Mamet as Ruby and AJ respectively, and it's one of the last big shows that you'll be able to watch online this year.

It's a remake of the same-titled Australian series from 2011, so we'll also let you know how to catch that.

So here's how to watch Laid.



How to watch Laid in the US

The new American version of Laid will be available to stream on Peacock, with all episodes landing at once on Thursday, December 19.

Peacock costs $7.99 per month for a standard subscription, which includes commercials, or $13.99 per month for ad-free streaming. At the time of writing there are no Peacock deals available.

If you want to watch the Australian version of Laid, you can without having to pay. Both of its seasons are on Freevee and and The Roku Channel while the first is also on Tubi.

Can you watch Laid in the UK

Bad news on two fronts if you want to watch Laid in the UK.

Neither the American nor Australian versions of the show will be available to watch in the UK. The former doesn't have release information (yet, but we'll update this guide if that changes) and the latter is only available to rent or buy digitally.

How to watch Laid in Australia

The new version of Laid doesn't have release information for Australia just yet, so we don't know if it'll release outside the US.

Oddly, the original isn't on a streaming service in Australia. To catch it, you'll have to buy it on Apple TV.

How to watch Laid everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Laid, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!