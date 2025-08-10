With Freakier Friday in movie theaters, a Lindsay Lohan classic airs on TV tonight
In The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan stars as a plucky pair of twins who conspires to get their estranged parents back together
Lindsay Lohan is currently back on the big screen reprising one of her most-loved characters, Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, which premiered in theaters on Friday, August 8. But before you check out that body-swap sequel, you can revisit what is arguably the actress's role—well, roles, technically—in a special airing of her beloved '90s comedy The Parent Trap tonight on ABC.
Airing Sunday, August 10 at 8pm Eastern Time, the 1998 update of the 1961 film of the same name follows a similar premise as the original: Lohan plays both "Hallie Parker, a hip Californian, and Annie James, a proper London miss," identical twins who don't even know each other exists—they were separated at birth following the divorce of their parents Nick Parker and Elizabeth James (played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson). When they accidentally meet at summer camp, however, the girls devise a plan to switch places, forcing their parents to reunite and fall in love again to bring the family back together at last.
Along with Lohan, Quaid and Richardson, The Parent Trap ensemble includes Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter as Hallie's loveable nanny Chessy, Simon Kunz as Annie's trusty butler Martin, and Elaine Hendrix—who reunites with Lohan in Freakier Friday—as Nick's much younger fiancée Meredith Blake, who threatens Annie and Hallie's plans to get their parents back together.
The sweet family flick was the feature directorial debut of Nancy Meyers, who would go on to direct such crowd-pleasers as Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday and It's Complicated.
Tonight's airing of The Parent Trap is part of ABC's ongoing partnership with The Wonderful World of Disney, with the alphabet network regularly airing Disney movies on Sundays for the past twenty years. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch the network's broadcast of The Parent Trap at 8pm ET on Sunday, August 10. If you're not able to tune in tonight on ABC, The Parent Trap is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.
Check out the original trailer for The Parent Trap before tuning into the fun throwback comedy tonight on ABC.
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
