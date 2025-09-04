Ludwig season 2 starts filming with Shetland star added as regular
Mark Bonnar joins hit show
Ludwig season 2 has started filming, with David Mitchell again starring alongside Anna Maxwell Martin.
And it's been revealed that Shetland star Mark Bonnar is joining the cast as a regular alongside Fleabag's Sian Clifford. Mark plays newspaper editor Gareth Fisher, with Sian as local MP, Joanne Kemper.
Ludwig was the BBC's biggest hit of 2024, with the comedy-drama attracting huge audiences.
Teasing the second series, the makers say: "Picking up from where things were left at the end of series one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant working on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever — brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else.
"But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating.
"Of course, John won't stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John’s sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James — a puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.”
Also joining the cast is Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover) as DC Ethan Cole, and Rumi Sutton (After the Flood) as DC Caitlin Sullivan.
Returning for series two are Dipo Ola as DCI Russell Carter, Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler, and Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville.
The new series is six parts, but we don't have a confirmed release date as yet.
