Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, August 11-15

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to enjoy these last days of summer by taking a bit of a break. There are no new episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the week of August 11-15 on CBS, and that will be the case for a while.

Per a representative from Paramount, The Late Show is taking a summer hiatus for the rest of the month, with The Late Show not returning with a new episode until Tuesday, September 2, after the Labor Day holiday weekend in the US.

Just because The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new does not mean the late-night talk show won’t be on. Every night of August 11-15, The Late Show reruns are going to air on CBS at the show’s regular time, 11:35 pm ET/PT. Expect that to be the case while Colbert and company are on hiatus.

Take a look at what previous episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are going to be shown during the week of August 11-15:

Monday, August 11

George Clooney

Alan Ritchson

Original airdate February 18, 2025

Tuesday, August 12

David Oyelowo

Finn Wolfhard

Performance by OK Go

Special appearance by Alan Cumming

Original airdate April 15, 2025

Wednesday, August 13

Senator Bernie Sanders

Performance by Pavement

Original airdate May 15, 2025

Thursday, August 14

John Oliver

Performance by The War and Treaty

Original airdate February 17, 2025

Friday, August 15

Bad Bunny

Leanne Morgan

Original airdate July 22, 2025

You can also stream The Late Show past episodes on demand on Paramount Plus (subscription required).

Colbert typically takes these kinds of extended breaks during the summer, as do many other late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel has been off for most of the summer, with guest hosts filling in to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! (this week it’s Nicole Byer).

However, Colbert taking time off is a bit more noteworthy nowadays after it was previously announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled, with the show’s final episodes set to air in May 2026.

Many who criticized the decision believe that it could have been a decision to appease the Trump administration, as Paramount and Skydance looked to finalize a merger (which has since closed), and Colbert has been an ardent critic of the president.

Whether or not that is the case, Colbert has not pulled back his punches post-cancellation. In the most recent new episode on August 7, he included bits that featured a clip where Trump acknowledged that Colbert was the top-rated late-night show on TV while trying to say he (and his fellow late-night hosts) were untalented. Also, Colbert did an impersonation of Vice President JD Vance as a baby because of a story of Vance ordering for water levels of a river to be raised for a boat trip for his birthday. He also joked for Netflix to call him, as he'll be available in June.

Again, in addition to watching reruns of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, you can stream the show on demand on Paramount Plus until its return with new episodes on September 2.