Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, August 11-15
Reruns for The Late Show are going to air all week.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to enjoy these last days of summer by taking a bit of a break. There are no new episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the week of August 11-15 on CBS, and that will be the case for a while.
Per a representative from Paramount, The Late Show is taking a summer hiatus for the rest of the month, with The Late Show not returning with a new episode until Tuesday, September 2, after the Labor Day holiday weekend in the US.
Just because The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new does not mean the late-night talk show won’t be on. Every night of August 11-15, The Late Show reruns are going to air on CBS at the show’s regular time, 11:35 pm ET/PT. Expect that to be the case while Colbert and company are on hiatus.
Take a look at what previous episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are going to be shown during the week of August 11-15:
Monday, August 11
- George Clooney
- Alan Ritchson
- Original airdate February 18, 2025
Tuesday, August 12
- David Oyelowo
- Finn Wolfhard
- Performance by OK Go
- Special appearance by Alan Cumming
- Original airdate April 15, 2025
Wednesday, August 13
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Performance by Pavement
- Original airdate May 15, 2025
Thursday, August 14
- John Oliver
- Performance by The War and Treaty
- Original airdate February 17, 2025
Friday, August 15
- Bad Bunny
- Leanne Morgan
- Original airdate July 22, 2025
You can also stream The Late Show past episodes on demand on Paramount Plus (subscription required).
Colbert typically takes these kinds of extended breaks during the summer, as do many other late-night hosts. Jimmy Kimmel has been off for most of the summer, with guest hosts filling in to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! (this week it’s Nicole Byer).
However, Colbert taking time off is a bit more noteworthy nowadays after it was previously announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled, with the show’s final episodes set to air in May 2026.
Many who criticized the decision believe that it could have been a decision to appease the Trump administration, as Paramount and Skydance looked to finalize a merger (which has since closed), and Colbert has been an ardent critic of the president.
Whether or not that is the case, Colbert has not pulled back his punches post-cancellation. In the most recent new episode on August 7, he included bits that featured a clip where Trump acknowledged that Colbert was the top-rated late-night show on TV while trying to say he (and his fellow late-night hosts) were untalented. Also, Colbert did an impersonation of Vice President JD Vance as a baby because of a story of Vance ordering for water levels of a river to be raised for a boat trip for his birthday. He also joked for Netflix to call him, as he'll be available in June.
Again, in addition to watching reruns of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, you can stream the show on demand on Paramount Plus until its return with new episodes on September 2.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
