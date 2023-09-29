Jimmy Kimmel Live! return date and everything we know about the late-night show

Two-time Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel holds the distinct honor of being the lone comedian leading the late-night TV effort on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel Live! After 20 years on the air, the series continues to provide entertainment for those willing to stretch their bedtimes.

Since the program’s inception, Kimmel’s chairs have been a routine stop for a number of ABC show stars including those of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which are both headed into season 20 and season 7 respectively. Additionally, a wide range of TV and film stars, musicians and politicians have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! making for a number of memorable moments.

As Kimmel continues to provide a funny space in the late-night genre, we will keep you up to date with his latest guests.

When is the next episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

Now that the writers’ strike has officially ended with a new WGA contract reached, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to return with new episodes on Monday, October 2, at 11:35 pm ET/PT on ABC. The show joins The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in returning to the airwaves.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! guests: October 2-6

As of publication, no guests were listed for the show’s triumphant return to TV. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

With that being said, it’s not likely Kimmel’s guest lineup will include actors as the actors’ are currently still on strike attempting to acquire a better labor agreement. So it’s possible Kimmel rounds out his weekly guests with musicians, athletes, politicians and reality TV stars as the strike continues.

About Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The comedian has been a staple on late-night TV for over 20 years. Kimmel has earned two Emmys, but it was not for his work on his talk show. Wearing his executive-producer hat, Kimmel earned one trophy for Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times and the other for Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family And The Jeffersons.

Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2023, and hosted the Emmys in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band

Cleto and the Cletones are the house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live! Band leader Cleto Escobedo III once was a neighbor of Kimmel’s, and the musician has previously toured with the likes of Marc Anthony and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Phillip Bailey.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.