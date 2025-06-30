Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, June 30-July 4

Even late night TV shows need a break every once and a while, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is in the middle of one right now as CBS’s late night talk show is off for the entire week of June 30-July 4. However, reruns of The Late Show will air in the show's usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time slot on the network every night.

This break is part of an extended summer hiatus for The Late Show, which began on June 26 and will extend into next week, July 7-11, as well. A show rep has confirmed to WTW that The Late Show will return with new episodes on July 14. Colbert and company have taken summer breaks like this in the past around the late June/early July time frame.

But if you make The Late Show as part of your nightly routine, as mentioned you can still watch it at its usual time on CBS (the jokes just won’t be as timely). Here’s a look at episodes and guests that will be featured for June 30-July 4:

Monday, June 30

Colman Domingo

Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce from the cast of Slow Horses

Original airdate June 11, 2025

Tuesday, July 1

Mariska Hargitay

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Original airdate June 16, 2025

Wednesday, July 2

John C. Reilly

Eva Victor

Original airdate June 12, 2025

Thursday, July 3

Natalie Portman

Dawn Staley

Performance by Wednesday

Original airdate May 21, 2025

Friday, July 4

Mark Hamill

Cristin Milioti

“Rescue Dog Rescue” with Mark Hamill

Original airdate June 4, 2025

To watch The Late Show you need access to your local CBS station. That can come via a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus Premium subscription. Meanwhile, any kind of Paramount Plus subscription lets you watch any past episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on-demand.

Colbert isn’t the only late night host taking some time off. NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is also airing reruns this week. Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, is taking some time off from his ABC late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, over the summer, though they are continuing with new episodes using guest hosts.

Again, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returns with new episodes on Monday, July 14.