Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, May 26-30
Stephen Colbert and The Late Show are taking a summer vacation
Stephen Colbert is extending the three-day holiday weekend that we all just enjoyed and turning it into a whole week off, as no new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is airing on CBS from Monday, May 26, to Friday, May 30. However, reruns of the late night talk show are going to be airing in its usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time all week.
The Late Show takes these week-long breaks from time to time, usually around holidays or if there is special CBS programming that would impact the show’s airing. So with Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, Colbert and his team are taking the chance to get some rest and relaxation. There’s no official word on when The Late Show will return with new episodes, but the earliest date would be Monday, June 2.
Still, if you like to end your nights with The Late Show you’ll still be able to this week, the jokes just won’t be as topical. Here’s a look at the The Late Show reruns that will be airing May 26-30:
Monday, May 26
- Will Ferrell takes “The Colbert Questionert”
- Amber Ruffin
- Performance by Jonathan Groff and the company from Just in Time
- Original airdate April 29, 2025
Tuesday, May 27
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Performance by Pavement
- Original airdate May 15, 2025
Wednesday, May 28
- Ryan Reynolds
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett
- “Rescue Dog Rescue” with Ryan Reynolds
- Original airdate May 12, 2025
Thursday, May 29
- Jen Psaki
- Performance by d4vd
- Original airdate April 30, 2025
Friday, May 30
- Bill Gates
- Standup comedy from Paula Poundstone
- First Drafts with Evie McGee Colbert
- Original airdate May 8, 2025
In order to watch these episodes live you need access to your local CBS station. That can come via a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. Meanwhile, any kind of Paramount Plus subscription lets you watch any past episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on-demand.
Colbert won’t be the only late show host taking a break. According to TV Guide, fellow CBS late night show After Midnight is not expected to air new episodes next week. Nor are other networks’ late night talk shows like ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! or NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.
