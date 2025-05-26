Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, May 26-30

Stephen Colbert is extending the three-day holiday weekend that we all just enjoyed and turning it into a whole week off, as no new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is airing on CBS from Monday, May 26, to Friday, May 30. However, reruns of the late night talk show are going to be airing in its usual 11:35 pm ET/PT time all week.

The Late Show takes these week-long breaks from time to time, usually around holidays or if there is special CBS programming that would impact the show’s airing. So with Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, Colbert and his team are taking the chance to get some rest and relaxation. There’s no official word on when The Late Show will return with new episodes, but the earliest date would be Monday, June 2.

Still, if you like to end your nights with The Late Show you’ll still be able to this week, the jokes just won’t be as topical. Here’s a look at the The Late Show reruns that will be airing May 26-30:

Monday, May 26

Will Ferrell takes “The Colbert Questionert”

Amber Ruffin

Performance by Jonathan Groff and the company from Just in Time

Original airdate April 29, 2025

Tuesday, May 27

Senator Bernie Sanders

Performance by Pavement

Original airdate May 15, 2025

Wednesday, May 28

Ryan Reynolds

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

“Rescue Dog Rescue” with Ryan Reynolds

Original airdate May 12, 2025

Stephen Colbert and Ryan Reynolds on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Image credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Thursday, May 29

Jen Psaki

Performance by d4vd

Original airdate April 30, 2025

Friday, May 30

Bill Gates

Standup comedy from Paula Poundstone

First Drafts with Evie McGee Colbert

Original airdate May 8, 2025

In order to watch these episodes live you need access to your local CBS station. That can come via a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. Meanwhile, any kind of Paramount Plus subscription lets you watch any past episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on-demand.

Colbert won’t be the only late show host taking a break. According to TV Guide, fellow CBS late night show After Midnight is not expected to air new episodes next week. Nor are other networks’ late night talk shows like ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! or NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.