Why there are no new episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, April 21-25

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is taking its spring break, as no new episodes of the late night talk show are going to air for the week of April 21-25. Reruns of The Late Show will instead air all week at the show's usual time, 11:35 pm ET/PT on CBS.

As for why The Late Show is not airing new episodes this week, Stephen Colbert offered no specific reasoning on his most recent show on April 16, nor has Paramount/CBS, so this just seems like it’s a scheduled break for the show, ones they take from time to time throughout the year. The last week-long break for The Late Show came back in March, during the first week of the March Madness college basketball tournament where games aired late into the night.

But if you like to end your night with Colbert, as we said, reruns of The Late Show are still going to be shown every night this week on CBS. Here is the schedule of recent episodes that are being shown again this week:

Monday, April 21

Pierce Brosnan

Hannah Einbinder

Original airdate April 2, 2025

Tuesday, April 22

Senator Cory Booker

Jalen Brunson

Special appearance by Keegan-Michael Key

Original airdate April 7, 2025

Wednesday, April 23

Noah Wyle

Jenny Slate

Original airdate April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 24

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Performance by St. Vincent

“First Drafts” with Evie McGee Colbert

Original airdate April 16, 2025

Friday, April 25

Michelle Williams

Max Thieriot

Nels Cline sitting in with Louis Cato and the Late Show Band

Original airdate April 1, 2025

You can watch these The Late Show reruns on CBS if you have a pay-TV provider, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries CBS (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also watch these or any previous episode of The Late Show whenever you want if you subscribe to Paramount Plus.

We don’t have confirmation yet if The Late Show will return with new episodes for the week of April 28-May 2, but usually when the show takes a break it’s just for one week.

CBS’s other late night show, After Midnight, is also not airing new episodes this week. Nor are NBC’s late night shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. The only one of the major broadcast late night talk shows airing new episodes this week is Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.