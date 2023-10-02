The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: return date, guests and everything we know about the talk show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is NBC's late-night talk show staple featuring Saturday Night Live alum Fallon and the house band The Roots.

Fallon took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno in 2014. While Leno's show taped in Los Angeles, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon eventually moved across the country to its new home in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Fallon is the show's sixth host after Leno (1992-2009, 2010-2014), Conan O'Brien (2009-2010), Johnny Carson (1962-1992), Jack Paar (1957-1962) and Steve Allen (1954-1957).

When is the next episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will return on October 2 in its usual time slot of 11:35 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes appearing the following day on Peacock.

The show went off the air in May 2023 due to the Writer's Guild of America strike.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon guests October 2-6

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon guests and musical performances for the week of October 2-6 have been announced. Take a look:

Monday, October 2

Matthew McConaughey

Performance by John Mayer

Tuesday, October 3

Taraji P. Henson

Geri Halliwell-Horner

Performance by Jelly Roll

Wednesday, October 4

Chelsea Handler

Performance by Carly Pearce

Thursday, October 5

Maluma, who is also the musical guest

Friday, October 6

Eryn Allen Kane

Performance by Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper

About Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon's big breakthrough came on Saturday Night Live, where he served as a cast member from 1998 to 2004. Fallon grew up with interests in music and comedy, eventually moving to Los Angeles from his home in New York City to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

After joining SNL in 1998, Fallon became known as one of the co-hosts for the show's beloved Weekend Update segment. Fallon also enjoyed roles in films like Almost Famous, Fever Pitch and Taxi, in addition to cameo appearances in a wide range of movies.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon band

The Roots are a legendary hip-hop band that was formed in 1987 by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in Philadelphia. Their music features a combination of jazz and hip-hop, giving them a unique sound.

How to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In order to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you'll need to be able to access your local NBC station, whether it's through a TV antenna that picks up local broadcast feeds, a traditional pay-TV cable package or a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries NBC like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You can also watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon through a premium subscription to Peacock, where you'll also be able to watch the show on demand.

Clips from each show are available on YouTube, but the only way to watch full episodes is through one of the choices above.