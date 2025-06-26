Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new tonight, June 26

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has wrapped things up for the week, as there is going to be no new episode of CBS’s late night talk show on Thursday, June 26. Instead a rerun is going to air at the show’s usual 11:35 pm ET/PT on CBS. The reason appears to be that Colbert and his crew are heading out on their summer break.

The June 26 episode is the first of what will be 12 straight episodes of reruns for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, from June 26 to July 11. The Late Show typically takes a two-week break during the summer; for example, last year they were off from June 24-July 5. So this is just Colbert and company’s usual summer hiatus; he’s just getting an early start on it heading out a day earlier than usual (the show always airs reruns on Fridays).

As for The Late show rerun that will be shown on June 26, it’s the episode that originally aired on June 10, 2025, and features Nicole Wallace and Cyndi Lauper as guests.

To watch The Late Show you need access to your local CBS station. That can come via a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus Premium subscription. Meanwhile, any kind of Paramount Plus subscription lets you watch any past episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on-demand.

Colbert isn’t the only late night host that takes breaks during the summer. Jimmy Kimmel is currently taking some time away from his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though he often has guest hosts fill in rather than airing reruns. This past week Diego Luna has been the man behind Kimmel’s desk, with other upcoming guests hosts for the summer including Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Kumail Nanjiani and Jelly Roll.

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is also slated to take time off next week and air reruns on NBC.

While not officially stated, the expectation would be that The Late Show will return with new episodes after July 11, most likely on Monday, July 14, as the show has rarely taken more than two weeks off.