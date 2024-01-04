After Midnight: release date and everything we know about the Taylor Tomlinson late night show

Late night TV has a new face, as comedian Taylor Tomlinson is set to host the new show After Midnight on CBS.

Tomlinson's new late-night program is going to air immediately after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, occupying the time slot that previously belonged to The Late Late Show with James Corden which ended its run in 2023. Tomlinson's show of course joins the late-night lineup that also includes The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

What is going to make After Midnight different from the other late-night offerings and who is going to be on it? We have everything we know about the series laid out for you directly below.

After Midnight premieres on CBS on Tuesday, January 16, airing at 12:37 am ET/PT.

In addition to airing live on CBS, the show will also be available to stream live for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, or available on-demand the next day for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

After Midnight host

Taylor Tomlinson is a stand-up comedian who has filmed multiple Netflix stand-up comedy specials, including Quarter Life Crisis and Look at You. In 2023, she finished a world comedy tour, the Have It All Tour, which will also be turned into a Netflix special sometime in 2024.

Tomlinson was announced as the new host of After Midnight by Stephen Colbert during a special segment on The Late Show back in November 2023.

After Midnight premise

After Midnight is a slightly tweaked version of the Comedy Central show @midnight that was hosted by Chris Hardwick and ran from 2013-2017. CBS is billing the late-night show as "the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet."

Tomlinson will lead a panel of rotating guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond as they tackle the buzziest things on the internet in a game-show-style format.

After Midnight guests

After Midnight is going to feature a rotating cast of guests that make up the panels discussing the latest in internet trends.

No guests have been announced as of publication, but we'll update this post as they are announced.

How to watch After Midnight

After Midnight is going to air live on CBS, which is available to all viewers that have a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna receiving local stations or a live streaming TV service that carries CBS, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also watch a live stream of the show through the streaming service.

If 12:37 am is too late for you but you want to watch After Midnight on-demand, all episodes are going to be available to stream on Paramount Plus (to all subscribers) the day after they air on CBS.