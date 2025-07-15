Why The 1% Club is not new tonight, July 15

The 1% Club, the popular Fox game show hosted by Joel McHale that sees how many contestants (and viewers at home) can answer challenging brain teasers, is not airing a new episode or even a rerun on Tuesday, July 15. Why is there no The 1% Club episode on July 15? Long story short, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The annual baseball All-Star Game, aka the Mid-Summer Classic, features many of the best players in the American League and National League from this season squaring off in an exhibition game. Fox is covering the once-a-year sporting event with pre-game coverage starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, followed by the actual game starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

That obviously conflicts with The 1% Club season 2’s usual start time. With the game scheduled for a three-hour block, Fox is not planning to air either of its regular Tuesday night summer programming, which in addition to The 1% Club, includes the reality competition show The Snake.

Good news is this looks to just be a one-week hiatus, with The 1% Club expected to return with a new episode on Tuesday, July 22.

But if you’re not a baseball fan and would rather watch The 1% Club tonight, you can stream previous episodes on demand. You can stream any episode you may have missed from The 1% Club season 2 on Hulu. But if you’re caught up with this season and don’t want to see any repeat questions, you could check out episodes from The 1% Club season 1 that aired in summer 2024. Those are streaming exclusively on Prime Video and feature Patton Oswalt as the host.

This summer is a great time to be a game show fan, as in addition to The 1% Club, there are a number of fan-favorites airing new episodes. That includes fellow Fox game show The Quiz with Balls season 2 and a host of game shows airing and coming to ABC, including Celebrity Family Feud season 11, Press Your Luck season 6, a new edition of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire and a reboot of The Match Game.

If The 1% Club is your go-to, while you’ll be without this week, the show again will be back on the air next Tuesday, July 22, on Fox.