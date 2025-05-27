The Snake: release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality competition show

No need to guess who is sabotaging who on Fox’s new reality competition show The Snake, those bits of strategy and betrayal are baked into the concept of the show, which Fox describes as “social survival of the fittest.”

Part of Fox’s summer 2025 TV lineup, The Snake joins shows like LEGO Masters season 5, MasterChef season 15, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, The Quiz with Balls season 2 and The 1% Club season 2. A completely original concept for Fox, could The Snake become one of the shows of the summer?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Snake.

The Snake premieres on Fox on Tuesday, June 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. It follows immediately after an episode of The 1% Club.

In order to watch The Snake, you must have a pay-TV provider, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all fall under the latter option). You can also watch episodes of The Snake on-demand on Hulu, as the latest episodes will hit the streaming service the day after they air on Fox.

The Snake premise

Fox bills The Snake as “an unmatched battle of plotting, scheming and strategy.” The game brings together 15 people, “masters of manipulation” because of their professions and unique skill sets, to compete in an array of challenges and twists.

In the game, the most powerful position is the Snake, which is determined by the winner of weekly challenges. The Snake has control of the Saving Ceremony, where the snake selects one other player that they would like to save. However, that then begins a chain reaction, with each player saved then picking the next person that will be saved (will they go with the Snake’s plan or will they go rogue). When there are two people left, the Snake will then make the final decision on who will face elimination.

Each week will see a new challenge and a potential new snake until only one contestant remains and takes home a $100,000 grand prize.

The Snake host

Comedian Jim Jeffries is the host of The Snake. Jeffries has had a number of stand-up specials that have become hits and he also had his own talk show, The Jim Jeffries Show, that ran for two years.

The Snake cast

All we have for the list of The Snake contestants are their first names, but here’s a rundown of who is participating in this inaugural season:

Alyssa

Amanda

Brett

Bryan

Cody

Derek

Devonte

Frank

Jack

Jacob

Jordan

Kailee

Kethryn

MacLaine

Mena

Image 1 of 15 Alyssa on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Amanda on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Brett on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Bryan on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Cody on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Derek on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Devonte on The Snake (Image credit: Devonte on The Snake) Frank on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Jack on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Jacob on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Jordan on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Kailee on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Kathryn on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) MacLaine on The Snake (Image credit: Fox) Mena on The Snake (Image credit: Fox)

The Snake trailer

Get to see a little bit of the personality of some of The Snake contestants, as well as a look at some of the game play, with The Snake trailer directly below:

The Snake Official Trailer with Host Jim Jefferies | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

The Snake behind the scenes

The Snake is wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Frank Miccolis and Kim Green also serve as executive producers.