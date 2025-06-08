How to watch The Snake: stream the new competition show online or on TV

For fans of The Traitors and other reality competition shows about scheming and strategizing, The Snake debuts on Tuesday, June 10 as a brand-new competitive series.

Hosted by The 1% Club fronter Jim Jefferies, The Snake puts 15 contestants through a series of challenges and tests with $100,000 at the end of the tunnel.

The winner of the challenges becomes The Snake and they have the power to save people from the weekly elimination... though their best-laid strategies fall apart if others don't follow them.

It's set to be a tense struggle, and you'll be able to tune in weekly as the cast list narrows.

So here's how to watch The Snake on TV or online so you can follow along with the drama.

How to watch The Snake on cable

To watch The Snake on cable, you'll need to tune in to Fox every Tuesday at 9 pm ET/PT.

The first episode debuts on Tuesday, June 10 and the rest will arrive weekly.

Fox is available through most cable providers, but cord-cutters don't have that option. Instead several live TV streaming services offer Fox including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch The Snake online

You don't need to rely on cable to watch The Snake as it'll also be available to watch on Hulu.

Episodes will stream the day after they air on Fox. That's from Wednesday, June 11 and weekly afterwards.

Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for an ad-enabled subscription, and goes up to $17.99 for ad-free. You can also get it as part of the Disney Bundle for $10.99 (which gets you Disney Plus as well).

How to watch The Snake abroad

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Snake, you might run into some problems. The show isn't expect to air anywhere outside the US.

Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. We have a guide to the best VPN for streaming which should help you find one.