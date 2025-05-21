One of TV's biggest celebrity chefs gets a brand-new TV series on Wednesday, May 21 with the premiere of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

This interesting spin on another of Ramsay's shows, Kitchen Nightmares, sees the restauranteur go undercover in order to analyze and save struggling restaurants.

Using spyware, undercover operations and his own investigations, Gordon Ramsay will work out what's going wrong for various restaurants and helps them to turn it around. The big spin on Kitchen Nightmares is that this operation goes on unbeknownst to the restaurant at the center of the effort.

If you've enjoyed Ramsay's past restaurant-saving efforts but want to see more elaborate and incisive attempts to understand and fix hospitality outlets, then this is the show for you.

Here's how to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service online or on TV.



How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service in the US

There will be a TV release for Gordon Ramsay's Secret Services followed by a streaming release the day after.

On TV, GR'sSS will first air on Wednesday, May 21 at 9 pm ET/PT, with new episodes taking that same time slot weekly going forward. They'll all air on Fox.

Fox is an easily-accessible cable channel but if you don't have cable because you've cut the cord (or, at least, are tempted to), then you can use a live TV streaming service in order to watch it.

Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all include Fox in their channel line-ups.

Now onto the streaming option: each episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service will be uploaded to Hulu the day after it airs on Fox.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $17.99 for ad-free with annual options available too. Many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which throws in Disney Plus and costs $10.99 monthly.

How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service in the UK

As with most Gordon Ramsay cooking shows, there's a lot of interest in a UK release of Secret Service but no actual release information on if or when that'll happen.

Kitchen Nightmares itself isn't widely and readily accessible in the UK and it seems that this newest show will follow suit with no immediate global release.

If that changes we'll let you know but for now, you'll have to find another way to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service...

How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service in Australia

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service will air in Australia on the Fox TV channel.

Episodes will release every Sunday from Sunday, May 25 at 9 pm.

The cheapest way to watch Fox channels in Australia is via Foxtel Now, which starts at $35 per month.

How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite content even if you're not there. We've got an entire guide to the best VPNs for streaming.