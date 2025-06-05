Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his no-holds-barred approach, and in the case of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café," his tough love approach was needed to get through to the owners before it was too late to turn things around.

So was Ramsay able to help Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café? Is Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café still open?

Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café is located in Phoenix, Ariz., and has been serving up tasty, authentic soul food since 1964, as is proudly noted on their website: "Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe has been serving up the best fried chicken and sides in town for over 60 years. We are proud to be a family-owned and operated business that is committed to providing the most delicious food and the best customer service."

Things weren't going well behind the scenes, though, forcing a secret insider to reach out to Gordon Ramsay for help.

Here's the episode description: "When Gordon undergoes a late-night investigation of family-owned Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe, he is alarmed by the dysfunctional equipment in the kitchen, unauthentic proteins hidden in the pantry and unattended fire hazards. What begins with tips from the secret insider leads to the revelation of the restaurant’s secret financial crisis. Gordon’s assignment: put this long-respected cafe back on the map and empower the family to change and flourish."

We're happy to report that Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café is open.

The Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café menu offers soul food staples like Southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops and pond-raised catfish. Fresh cornbread comes with every meal and there are lots of sides to choose from including red beans and cole slaw. And we hear the peach cobbler is the best, but you'll have to wait and see what the dessert of the day will be.

The restaurant has a 4.1 rating on Google Reviews (with 1785 reviews as of this writing). Looking back a few months, there were lots of mixed reviews on the food, including claims that the side dishes were from cans and the macaroni and cheese was watery and bland. Those complaints popped up quite a few times. However, in recent months the reviews seem to be much more favorable.

One five-star review proclaimed, "I love that I can find soul food in the heart of Phoenix! Soul food and black folks food, real down home cooking!" Another reviewer said, "One of my go to spots for soul food. You won’t be disappointed (unless they happen to be out of peach cobbler lol)."

Based on recent reviews, it sounds like things have really turned around at Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café, and we're glad to see that Gordon Ramsay was once again able to work his magic.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.