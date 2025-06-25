Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Wilson's Secret Sauce still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay an his no-holds-barred approach were on the case in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Wilson's Secret Sauce," which aired on June 25, where Ramsay was called in to help the struggling owner tame the overflowing menu and convert the catering business into a proper restaurant.

Wilson's Secret Sauce started out as a catering company that opted to become a restaurant, but the business didn't grow with this change. That's why an insider called Gordon Ramsay for help. So was Ramsay able to help Wilson's Secret Sauce? Is Wilson's Secret Sauce still open?

Wilson's Secret Sauce has a celebrated history in Upper Darby Township, Pa., Owner Steve Wilson's love for backyard barbecuing led him to enter (and win) several BBQ competitions, and that's where Wilson's Secret Sauce was born.

The story is featured on the website: "Those awards brought him a new moniker, that as a grilling expert. That is how Wilson’s Secret Sauce BBQ was born as a catering company in 2010. With the demand for his award winning dishes piling high, it wasn't long until Wilson opened the restaurant in 2018 with his wife Kelly. There they work with the rest of their team to create great custom barbecue that customers will love."

Here's the description of the episode: "Gordon’s unexpected inspection of Wilson’s Secret Sauce unveils a jumbled menu with over 75 items, and a pantry filled to the brim with loads of wasted brisket. His secret diner’s visit to the BBQ joint reveals the front of the house is heavily understaffed, with unreasonable wait times. The owner’s family has become entangled in his ambitions of transitioning from a catering business to a full-on restauranteur. Gordon’s assignment: help the owner start anew by minimizing the menu and inventory, focusing on BBQ staples in the all-new 'Wilson's Secret Sauce' episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service."

We're happy to report that Wilson's Secret Sauce is still open for business.

According to the Wilson's Secret Sauce menu, the restaurant is open from 11 am to 6 pm daily except for Sundays when it closes at 4:30 pm. The award-winning St. Louis ribs platter and smoked brisket platter stand out, but there are also some vegetarian and vegan options available as well.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of publication, the restaurant has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews (with 666 reviews as of this writing).

Back in February, a contentious battle seemed to play out in the Google reviews after a customer complained about a price change and the restaurant responded. This led to other one-star reviews about the way the situation was handled; it's worth noting this took place about a month before Ramsay arrived.

Since then, the reviews seem to have turned around for the better, with lots of praise for the food and the updated restaurant.

One five-star reviewer arrived shortly after the remodel in March and noted the "very nice" interior and a "more simple" dine-in menu. adding "Wilson’s will always be a go-to spot for us."

One review praised Kelly's service and the "huge" portions of food. "The prices may seem high," the review noted, "but we got a ton of food for our money."

Another five-star review put things into a very unique perspective: "This was the best meal I’ve ever had in my life. If an angel came up to me and said Josh, you have the choice between peace on earth, or having this brisket meal I would have a very difficult time making that decision."

We're happy to see that things seem to be moving in a positive direction for Wilson's Secret Sauce after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.