Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Marvel Ranch still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his no-holds-barred approach, and in the case of the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Marvel Ranch," which aired on June 18, Ramsay was called in to help the struggling owner take back their out-of-control diner.

Marvel Ranch has been through its fair share of owners and things are in need of a change if the restaurant is to remain open. So was Ramsay able to help Marvel Ranch? Is Marvel Ranch still open?

Marvel Ranch has been a proud member of the Reading, Pa., community, with a varied menu as noted on the website: "Marvel Ranch a place of love and great food! Our establishment cooked its way into history with marvelous hospitality. From 1959 to 2014 they have changed owners, but never changed their ways. Take a loving and fun staff combined with great excitement, you never know what is going to happen next! The laid back interior design, multiple varieties of food, and a comfortable environment make it a perfect place for dining in, hanging out, small business meetings, birthdays, breakfasts or special occasions."

Here's the description of the episode: "Marvel Ranch, a diner which has operated for four decades, is close to shutting its doors forever. The current owner who practically grew up in the restaurant is on the verge of bankruptcy after purchasing Marvel Ranch from her father. Despite this, she continues to care for her dysfunctional staff who are too busy playing around to give her anything in return. Gordon’s hidden cameras showcase the lack of discipline and unprofessional environment in the kitchen which affects the customers. Gordon’s assignment: tame a brawling staff and transform the sloppy kitchen crew into proper chefs."

We're happy to report that Marvel Ranch is still open for business.

According to the Marvel Ranch menu, the diner is open from 6 am to 2 pm daily, so breakfast is the focus. The Marvel Mess and Minimess (think everything on a breakfast plate mixed together) are the big stars of the diner but you can also find omelettes, pancakes and other breakfast staples. There's also a large assortment of sandwiches, including the "best BLT in town."

As of publication, the restaurant has a 4.2 rating on Google Reviews (with 832 reviews as of this writing). A glowing five-star review praised the new Marvel Ranch:

"After Gordon Ramsay came and revamped the place it is amazing." Another review praises the food and the value: "Best pancakes. And a short stack with bananas and blueberries for six dollars? Can’t beat it!"

One two-star reviewer had issues with the diner's "seat yourself" policy and the lack of staff, noting "I feel bad for the staff because I’m sure with the visit from Gordon Ramsay and the remodel there’s a lot of pressure, but some of these things for a restaurant are basic and not high level customer service."

Another reviewer from three months ago had doubts about the diner's refresh: "If Gordon Ramsey was here at all this morning he must've walked out because just yikes. Something tells me he probably gave up on this place."

Based on some mixed reviews from customers it looks like things are still being worked out, but we're hopeful that things are moving in a positive direction.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.