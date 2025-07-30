How to watch Destination X UK online or on TV from around the world

The latest game show format to become a worldwide hit gets a British spin in Destination X UK, which premieres on Wednesday, July 30.

Originally based on a Belgian format, Destination X became big when NBC made a US version earlier in 2025, and now Rob Brydon helms the British iteration as its new host.

In Destination X, contestants are taken on a road trip in a bus, and deposited at a random location. They'll be given clues as to where they are and quizzed with working out their exact location... but the worst answer sees a contestant disqualified.

At the time of its release, Destination X is only releasing in the UK, and so most of the information in this guide pertains to the country. But if you're abroad, there's an option for you later down.

If you're a fan of the format, Brydon or quiz shows in general, here's how to watch Destination X UK when it airs.

How to watch Destination X UK on TV

If you'd like to watch Destination X on TV, you'll need to tune into BBC1, because the show was made by BBC and will air on its main channel.

The first episode will air on Wednesday, July 30, and the second will play a day later, both at 9 pm. After that subsequent episodes will air on Wednesday and Thursday each week.

How to watch Destination X UK online

If you'd rather watch Destination X online, you'll be able to do so using iPlayer.

Episodes are expected to land on BBC's streaming service at the same time they air on BBC1. Sometimes, iPlayer gets all episodes of a BBC series as a box set when the first episode comes out, but the broadcaster hasn't said whether that's the case for Destination X.

How to watch Destination X everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Destination X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!