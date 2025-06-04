Destination X: how it works, host, trailer, and everything we know

Destination X sounds quite like Race Across The World, but with a game show twist!

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon hosts BBC One's new adventure challenge series Destination X. Based on a successful Belgian show, the series sees contestants taken on a European road trip on a specially blacked-out bus and then challenged to guess their location. But to win, they will have to be able to separate fact from fiction and reach a mysterious final destination.

“How could I turn down the opportunity to become the mastermind of Destination X, the thrilling new travel adventure series coming to the BBC next year,” says Rob. “It's a show that turns the whole of Europe into a board game — manipulating the players and the audience at home along the way. I can't wait to be the puppet master orchestrating every twist and turn as our contestants are taken on a journey where everything is not as it seems. It’s going to be a wild ride!”

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC One series Destination X…

Destination X will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025. When an air date is announced, we’ll let you know.

Is there a trailer

Here you go...

Destination X - Official Trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

Destination X — how it works

Destination X promises to send contestants on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip with a difference. The players will have no idea where they are, and at the end of each episode, they must figure out their location.

Once they are on the special Destination X bus, their journey will transform into a real-life board game with challenges that will provide clues about their whereabouts. However, there will be plenty of red herrings thrown into the mix. At the end of each episode, the contestant whose guess is the furthest from their location will leave, and the first player to reach the final location, Destination X, will be crowned the winner.

Behind the scenes and more on Destination X

Destination X is based on an award-winning Belgian format that was created and produced by Geronimo, and launched in Belgium in 2023 on commercial broadcaster VTM. The executive producers of Destination X are Saul Fearnley and Lee Smithurst, alongside Twofour MD Dan Adamson, Chief Creative Director David Clews and Series Editor, Ben Cook. Director of Production and Operations Shireen Abbott will oversee production of both series. Twofour is part of ITV Studios.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted, and Syeda Irtizaali, Editor of Unscripted, secured the UK rights for BBC1 and iPlayer. The series was commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Michael Jochnowitz.

Dan Adamson, Managing Director at Twofour ,says: “We are so delighted to have Rob Brydon as the host and puppet master of this incredible series. Playful, smart and mischievous, we know Rob will strike the perfect tone and be the very best guide for our cast and audience alike, as they embark on a journey like no other. At Twofour, we always love working with brilliant talent on our shows and there is no doubt that Rob is the perfect fit for this epic and ambitious new series.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC, says “Rob Brydon is the perfect host to guide our cast and audience over the course of this extraordinary road trip where nothing is quite what it seems, and we are delighted to be working with him on this amazing series”

All about Destination X host Rob Brydon

Rob Rydon as Uncle Bryn doing the limbo in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 (Image credit: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson)

Rob Brydon is best known for his role as Uncle Bryn in the hit comedy Gavin & Stacey. He also presents Would I Lie to You? and starred in the film The Trip with Steve Coogan as well as its spin-off series. Rob played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Barbie movie and has also been in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Marion & Geoff, My Lady Jane, The Rob Brydon Show, Oliver Twist and Cinderella. Rob hosts his own series Brydon &.