The Inheritance: release date, hosts, cast and everything we know

Rob Rinder and Elizabeth Hurley team up for C4's new reality show The Inheritance.

If you love The Traitors brace yourselves for your new reality TV obsession: The Inheritance, where 13 strangers must compete for a share of the fortune left by a glamourous benefactor. But who is she? And how do they get it? Read on to find out more...

The Inheritance starts on Sunday, August 31 at 9 pm on Channel 4, continuing on Monday, September 1 at 9 pm and Tuesday, September 2 at 9.30 pm. That's three episodes a week to make sure you don't miss any drama!

What's the aim of the game?

A game of wit, wisdom and sheer hard graft, The Inheritance is best described as the lovechild of The Traitors and The Apprentice.

As the series begins, 13 strangers are summoned to a grand stately home in Dorset, where they’ll compete for share of the fortune left in The Deceased’s will - and she’s designed a deviously difficult game to ensure that only the most cunning can get their hands on it.

Who's playing The Deceased?

Elizabeth Hurley will put the players through their paces as The Deceased. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The glamourous benefactor at the heart of the show, known as The Deceased is portrayed by actor, model and national treasure Elizabeth Hurley.

She's very much alive and well and ready to put these wannabe beneficiaries through their paces.

"At first, my character wasn't glamorous… she was very old - but they changed that, then added Robert and this stately home into the mix and I thought it was fabulous," teases Elizabeth, 60, at the official launch of the show at The Ned hotel in London. "I watched an episode of The Traitors and loved it, so I'm grateful to have been asked. Because my parts are pre-recorded [The Deceased sets out the rules of her requests from beyond the grave] it’ll be exciting for me to watch it play out."

Who is The Executor of The Inheritance?

Robert Rinder will be acting as The Executor of The Deceased's will. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Acting as The Executor is everyone’s favourite TV barrister Robert Rinder, who’ll oversee proceedings as the 13 players work as a team to complete The Deceased’s final requests, a series of challenges designed for players to win a share of her considerable fortune.

"I’ve experienced the full buffet of cases in my legal life, and barristers need to have an intuitive sense of how all kinds of people are going to behave," says Robert, 47. "This show explores how people might react when you put a fortune in front of them; how they might approach issues of fairness, how they might mislead people and what they might do when people aren’t looking."

So just who are the lucky 13 competing for The Inheritance?

Meet the Beneficiaries: Pat, Matt, Hafsah, Jesse, Catherine, Mart, Tia, Ferg, Hannah, Zara, James, Cam and Emma. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The 13 players hoping to win a share of The Deceased's estate are people of all ages, occupations and backgrounds. Pictured here are:

Pat

Age: 75

Location: Yorkshire

Occupation: Chess teacher

Matt

Age: 51

Location: Somerset

Occupation: Coach company owner

Hafsah

Age: 28

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Marketing manager

Jesse

Age: 19

Location: Southampton

Occupation: Student and content creator

Catherine

Age: 50

Location: Wales

Occupation: Former police sergeant

Mart

Age: 37

Location: Newcastle

Occupation: Development coach

Tia

Age: 26

Location: London

Occupation: Health and wellbeing advisor

Ferg

Age: 68

Location: Kingston upon Thames

Occupation: Retired market trader

Hannah

Age: 27

Location: Scotland

Occupation: Wedding planner

Zara

Age: 36

Location: London

Occupation: Professional gamer

James

Age: 35

Location: London

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Cam

Age: 28

Location: Lancashire

Occupation: Scaffolder

Emma

Age: 26

Location: Exeter

Occupation: Paramedic

Tell us more about these 'final requests'...

As they say, there's no such thing as a free lunch and the players will be put to the ultimate test emotionally, physically and mentally to win a share of The Deceased's fortune. So what sorts of challenges can viewers expect for these 'final requests'?

"The requests are very fitting for this lady and her estate,' says Elizabeth. "For example, the first one relates to sourcing and bottling wine; everyone has to put on diving suits and plunge into this hideous lake. The Deceased comes up with a whole host of interesting things for these poor people to do - all of which she would’ve done herself. Obviously."

Buried treasure: Five wannabe beneficiaries fetch wine bottles from a lake on the estate. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How lovely that the team has to work together to literally share the wealth...

Hmm... Not quite. You see, there's a catch: Only one player can be named Prime Beneficiary from each request and they must convince the others that they alone should take all the money they earned as a group. The Inheritance is not about who deserves the cash - but who can outsmart the rest to claim it!

So how exactly is the Prime Beneficiary chosen?

Once each of The Deceased's requests is complete, players gather for the Division Ceremony, with a brave few stepping forward to make the claim to be Prime Beneficiary and take all the money they earned as a team.

As discussions - and arguments - ensue, The Executor is casting a watchful eye on proceedings...

"At first, I was very much playing a part of The Executor but then it started to really matter to me that any encounters I had with these participants were real, just as it would be putting someone on the spot in the witness box," says Robert. "It’s not just about winning the money; there are a number of emotional, psychological and sociological elements, too. I’m rarely surprised by anything but what transpires really did alter my perception of how I believed people behaved."

Who will be chosen as Prime Beneficiary and walk away with that share of The Inheritance? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Where is The Inheritance filmed?

The Inheritance is filmed at a grand country estate in Devon, which enabled Elizabeth to fully immerse herself into the character of The Deceased.

"The fact we were getting dressed and made up in that big house made a real difference," she says. "It is exquisite and a real treat to be there. And we had an amazing costumier, Miranda Almond, who found the most fabulous couture. I knew I wouldn’t need to see any photos or do any fittings beforehand - I trusted she was going to bring me great dresses and she did!"

The Inheritance: Is there a trailer?

Yes! Here's a teaser for this devious new game to whet your appetite:

The Inheritance Trailer - A Devious New Game Coming Soon to Channel 4

The Inheritance starts on Sunday, August 31 at 9pm on Channel 4.