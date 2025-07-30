How does Destination X work? Are Rob Brydon's outfits clues? And what's the prize?

Destination X is Rob Brydon's globetrotting new BBC One show.

Would I Lie to You? host Rob acts as tour guide in the 10-part adventure series, which sees contestants set off on a trip around Europe. It launches on Wednesday, July 30, at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Here’s how it works and what you can win…

How does Destination X work?

Rob Brydon takes the thirteen contestants onboard the X-bus and asks them one simple question — where the X are they?

Sounds simple, but the twist is the windows are blacked out, so they can't see any big clues like them being next to the Eiffel Tower. They must use all their deduction skills to work out where they are and, at the end of each episode, place an X on the map.

Whoever puts their X furthest away from the location is immediately thrown off the X-bus and eliminated from the show. Sounds brutal, we assume Rob doesn't literally pick them up and chuck them off the bus!

Rob explains: "The show sees 13 people travel around Europe on a very special bus, with windows that are opaque most of the time, but can suddenly become clear at the flick of a switch, albeit very briefly. The players have to learn to live with each other, and complete challenges to win clues as to where on Earth they are.

"At the end of each episode, they all go into a 'map room' that is hidden away on the bus, and they each have to place an ‘X’ on the map to guess where we are. Whoever is furthest away from our actual location has to leave the competition."

Rumours that Dave Coaches is driving the bus seem wide of the mark!

So, how do they try and work out where they are?

The contestants take part in epic challenes which gives them and viewers at home clues to their location. But Destination X doesn't play fair as a few red herrings are thrown in. The players can also share information with each other but obviously will be tempted to misdirect the opposition.

Rob says: "I loved the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World."

Are Rob's clothes a clue?

(Image credit: BBC)

Yes, they can be! Rob says: "There are often clues in what I’m wearing, little region-appropriate flourishes. One of the things I love about the show is that, at the end of each episode, we explain all of the clues, which is terrific, as you go, 'Oh, I was wondering about that!'"

How much does the winner of Destination X get?

The winner gets £100,000, so not bad!