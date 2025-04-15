Race Across the World season 5: release date, location, who's who, contestant interviews and everything we know

Race Across the World season 5 sees more brave contestants strap on their backpacks and walking shoes to take part in the fast-paced contest.

This time around, the show, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, sees the five pairs of racers travel through a series of checkpoints in Asia in a bid to be the first to reach the finish and take home the jackpot of £20,000.

With no smartphones, internet access, bank cards or air travel, they have to rely on their wits and their budget of £1140 per person, which they can supplement by taking on jobs along the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Race Across the World Season 5…

The new run begins on Wednesday April 23 at 9 pm on BBC One. It will air weekly and each episode will also be available to stream weekly on BBC iPlayer.

Where are the contestants travelling?

The race begins on the Great Wall of China at Huanghuacheng and the racers must make their way to the Chinese capital Beijing and then either take a rural route or travel via bustling Shanghai to the first checkpoint in Huangling.

As the season continues they will journey across Asia into Nepal and then down through the west of India eventually reaching their final destination in Kanniyakumari in the far south.

Race Across the World season 5 who's who? – Contestant interviews

Here, the five pairs tell What to Watch why they wanted to take part…

Teenage couple Sioned and Fin (Image credit: BBC)

Customer service assistant Sioned, 19, and her boyfriend, engineering student Fin, 18.

“I remember watching series two and thinking it was something up my alley. But you don’t understand how hard it is until you do it!” says Sioned. “Being so young, we haven't experienced a lot compared to some of the other guys, but doing this together has strengthened our bond. Being away from my family was hard and you’ve not got a phone, so it was a jump from normality. But we enjoyed not having phones in the end!”

“We’ve been together for five years and we've never had a real challenge, so it was good to do this to see if we can do life together. It's been incredible,” says Fin. “We always wanted to travel and this is something money can't buy – Nepal’s somewhere I've always wanted to go, and China was a place I never thought I’d go. We were competitive but we realised we also needed to experience things and live in the moment.”

Brothers Brian and Melvyn (Image credit: BBC)

Retired financial advisor Brian, 62, and his brother, driving instructor Melvyn, 65

“Mel persuaded me it’d be good fun! But it was the hardest thing I’ve done,” admits Brian. “Standing on the Great Wall of China was a shock, knowing you're travelling all that way with no help. Then we set off for Beijing but we didn't realise how far away it was, it took hours! But you learn how to plan. Now I’ve more patience with people, take things more slowly, and my relationship with Melvyn is better.”

“I saw the first series, and thought, ‘I could do that!’ But when you start the race, your mind goes blank, and you think, ‘I don't know how to walk, let alone find a bus stop!’,” laughs Melvyn. “There's also the language problem – figuring out signs in Chinese is difficult. And sleeping on the floor at our age isn’t comfortable, but you can do it. It’s all about adapting. You learn quickly, but luck comes in as well!”

Sisters Elizabeth and Letitia (Image credit: BBC)

Pedagogist (education specialist) Elizabeth, 33, and her sister Letitia, 26, a Special Educational Needs Teaching Assistant

“When I was younger, I was outgoing, but since then, I’d not been pushing myself and I’d got into the nine to five, so I wanted to go back to how I was,” reveals Elizabeth. “We enjoy travelling and have done it individually but not together, so this was a good way to share something we love. We were trying to have the best experiences possible and mine came from staying with local people.”

“I wanted to set a goal for myself, because previously I’d talk myself out of things and be hesitant about trying stuff,” says Letitita. “But I enjoy embracing different cultures and I can't imagine doing it with anyone else – Elizabeth puts up with me! It was important to create memories together but we also gained more competitiveness as the race went on. Once we got into the groove, we thought, ‘Maybe we could do well!’”

Former married couple Gaz and Yin (Image credit: BBC)

Sales director Gaz and ex-wife, data manager Yin, both 54

“I’d done a lot of travelling when I was younger but that was 30-odd years ago, so I was excited to travel again and be tested,” says Gaz. “At first, it was hard switching off from work and missing the news and football results! But it was refreshing. And tackling jobs like farm work was great – you’re seeing the scenery and doing hard work to earn money or food. The race has been an eye-opener.”

“After our marriage breakup, I had a partner for three years, but when he died suddenly, I went to a dark place. I needed to live again and I wanted to do this with Gaz because he’d supported me,” explains Yin. “Without devices or distractions, we were more present and Gaz and I had some honest conversations. And the generosity of people we met was unsurpassed. It puts your own life into perspective.”

Tom and mum Caroline (Image credit: BBC)

Handyman Tom, 21, and mum, housewife Caroline, 60

“I said ‘Yes’ to keep Mum happy but I didn't think there was a chance we’d get on the show!,” smiles Tom. “But I was excited to travel the world with her and India’s somewhere I’ve dreamt of going. It was intense and there were many times where things felt impossible. But we gave it a go and found different ways around. And you learn to appreciate the small things. It has made me more confident and I have more self belief.”

“I watched series two when they went to South America and said, ‘That’s made for me’,” shares Caroline. “I relished this challenge, because I’ve led a comfortable life, and I wanted to step outside that. It was overwhelming though and we struggled. But we coped and learnt how to do better! And we also experienced kindness from people. I’ve amazing respect for Tom now and we’re closer, and I've found inner strength and validation.”

Race Across the World season 5 – is there a trailer?

Race Across the World - Series 5 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Yes, the teaser shows the contestants stepping out of their comfort zones experiencing the highs and lows of the race, from meeting elephants and dancing with locals to enduring bad weather and the odd row!