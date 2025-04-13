Long Way Home: release date, locations, what happens and everything we know

By Contributions from published

Long Way Home on Apple TV Plus sees Hollywood star Ewan McGregor join his pal Charley Boorman for an eventful 10,000-mile motorbike trip.

In Long Way Home on Apple TV+ Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman explore Europe on vintage motorcycles
In Long Way Home on Apple TV+ Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman explore Europe on vintage motorcycles (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Long Way Home is an Apple TV Plus series that follows Hollywood star Ewan McGregor and his pal Charley Boorman as they take an eventful 10,000-mile motorbike trip, even though it starts at Ewan's home in Perthshire, Scotland, and ends at Charley's place in Surrey, England.

Two decades after Ewan McGregor, who famously plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars movies and series, and his best friend Charley Boorman released their series Long Way Round, which saw them travel from London to New York on motorbikes, the pair are embarking on this all-new epic adventure together they're calling Long Way Home. 

Having since made the series Long Way Down (where they rode from John O’Groats in Scotland to Cape Town in South Africa) and Long Way Up (which took them from South America to Los Angeles), the friends will this time in Long Way Home be exploring countries closer to home, taking a trip around 20 European countries on vintage motorcycles. 

“On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand. This is that trip,” says Ewan McGregor. “Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home… magic.” 

“It has been such a pleasure to get back on the road on motorcycles with my best friend Ewan,” adds Charley Boorman. “We’ve talked about doing this trip on old bikes since the last one. Traveling around Scandinavia and Europe has been a blast on our beautiful bikes.” 

Here’s everything you need to know about the 10-part Apple TV+ series …

Long Way Home release date 

Long Way Home is a 10-episode series that premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ from Friday May 9 2025. 

Is there a trailer? 

Yes there's a Long Way Home trailer now released by Apple TV Plus in which you can watch Ewan and Charley telling us what a ride the pair had...

Long Way Home — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Long Way Home — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
The Long Way Home — locations and what happens

The 10,000-mile trip for Long Way Home will take Ewan and Charley from Ewan’s home in Perthshire, Scotland to Charley’s in Surrey, England, so they are definitely going the long way around! On vintage motorbikes, they will head from Scotland to Scandinavia, up to the Arctic Circle, down to the Baltics and through continental Europe before returning to the UK two months later. Their journey will be taken at a slower pace than their previous three adventures, giving them more time to immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals and try their hand at some unique activities.

 All about Ewan McGregor

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor shot to fame in the 1990s, starring in Dennis Potter's musical series Lipstick On Your Collar, plus Scottish thriller Shallow Grave. Then he famously played drug addict Renton in the 1996 film Trainspotting and went on to star as legendary Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the blockbuster Star Wars franchise. His other movies have included Moulin Rouge, Black Hawk Down, T2 Trainspotting, Doctor Sleep, Christopher Robin, The Impossible and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. He’s also made a name in TV series such as  A Gentleman in Moscow and Fargo

TV tonight Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan as Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow.

Ewan in A Gentleman in Moscow. (Image credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+ With Showtime)

All about Charley Boorman

Motorbike fan Charley Boorman is a long-time friend of Ewan’s and the son of Hollywood director John Booorman — the late actor Lee Marvin was his godfather! He's also also a presenter, travel writer and actor who was a child actor when starring in 1981 movie Excalibur, then did Hope and Glory, Bordertown, The Serpent’s Kiss (alongside Ewan) and Travellers

Nicholas Cannon
Nicholas Cannon
TV Content Director on TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week

I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.

With contributions from

