Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure: release date, narrator, episode guide, trailer and everything we know

In Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, the presenter opens his home and business to TV cameras for the first time.

Noel Edmonds is neither shy nor retiring in ITV’s new three-part documentary following the presenter as he opens up the doors of his ambitious new venture in New Zealand.

In Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, the TV presenter invites cameras into his home and business in the Moteuka Valley, where he and wife, Liz Davies, showcase River Haven, a hospitality centre consisting of a traditional British pub, restaurant and coffee cart.

But the venture is far from a walk in the park.

The opening episode of Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday, 20 June 2025 at 9pm. It will then air weekly on ITV1 in the same slot.

The three-part series will be available to watch as a box set on ITVX.

When did Noel Edmonds move to New Zealand?

In 2018 Edmonds and his make-up artist wife, Liz Davies, left the UK for fresh pastures at a pivotal point in his career. Now, they’re running a hospitality business called River Haven in the rural village of Ngatimoti on the country’s South Island.

“In 2016 Deal or No Deal was coming to an end after 3000 shows and over 10 years, so Liz and I decided to explore our options to move away from the UK. We had a fantastic holiday in New Zealand and returned thinking this could be our future,” explains Noel Edmonds.

“We started our Kiwi adventure north of Auckland, renting a house and, over time, we decided to move again and ended up at the top of the South Island in the stunning Tasman region.”

Noel Edmonds and wife Liz Davies met while working on Deal or No Deal. (Image credit: ITV.)

What’s available at Noel Edmonds River Haven complex?

After purchasing a picturesque plot of land in the stunning Moteuka Valley Noel and Liz began implementing their dream of transforming it into a unique destination.

In ITV’s documentary it’s shown that River Haven’s facilities include a traditional British pub called The Bugger Inn - complete with larger-than-life landlady Lisa and an enormous jar of pickled eggs - as well as an adjacent restaurant, a coffee cart and general store, surrounded by vineyards and farmland. However, as the couple discovered prior to the camera crew’s arrival, right now tourism is a risky business…

“We’ve got the challenge of the weather, absence of tourists and just about everybody else in the area going bust,” explains Noel. “We wake up to views of the mountains and a few kilometres away there’s a beautiful beach, the Moutere River, and within an hour’s drive you’re in serious wild bush terrain. But the weather here has attitude! When it blows, it really blows. When it rains, it’s tropical.”

Pulling pints in River Haven's pub. (Image credit: ITV.)

What else can we expect from the series?

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure opens with the couple as they prepare to reopen their doors after a bumpy beginning and a flurry of negative press.

In later episodes, new challenges arise, from a frost threatening the vineyards to plans for an energy garden coming a cropper. Yet, despite all this, Noel brims with novel ideas throughout the series, determined to turn River Haven’s fortunes around, from adapting sound frequency treatments to encourage plant growth to holding a massive event celebrating 75 years of Jaguar.

The series also introduces River Haven’s team to viewers.

“Bert [Noel’s right hand man] came with us from Matakana and used to run a small supermarket up there. Lisa runs the pub and she takes no prisoners, but has a heart of gold. And then there’s Jason… Well, can’t really explain what Jason does - you’ll have to watch! We’ve met some incredible people,” says Noel.

Noel's wellness routine involves a crystal bed. (Image credit: ITV.)

During the programme, Noel also shares his career highs, personal lows, and his age-defying health routine, which includes crystal therapy, cold showers and a hyperbaric chamber.

“We want to promote New Zealand, support the local economy and showcase what this community has to offer. I’ll also admit I wanted to show people a different side to me, so there’s a bit of ego involved,” says the Top Gear and Telly Addicts star.

“It was not easy moving halfway across the planet but I feel very at peace here and excited by it. Maybe people who’ve had negative thoughts about me personally will see this and see an honesty, a sincerity, a commitment, positivity, and maybe a few of them will even change their views.”

Who narrates Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure?

The three-parter is narrated by Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, who is also known for his presenting role on popular panel show Would I Lie to You?

Other credits on Rob’s CV include Marion & Geoff, The Trip series with Steve Coogan, Stick Man and Barbie.

How famous is Noel Edmonds?

Noel Edmonds is a familiar figure in the UK following his long career in TV entertainment where he presented some of the most-watched shows of the 1980s and 90s.

He started his career as a DJ on Radio Luxembourg before going on to host Top of the Pops, Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Noel’s House Party.



During his 50-year radio and television career was also one of the original presenters on Top Gear, hosted The Late Late Breakfast Show, Noel Edmonds Saturday Roadshow, Deal or No Deal and was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.

Is there a trailer for Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure?

Yes, ITV have released this trailer for Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure ahead of its transmission.

Warning: Contains footage of a Mr. Blobby.

First Look: Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure — season 1 — episode guide

Episode one

Channelling the trademark zaniness that made him a UK superstar, the first episode highlights that Noel is a man of many parts, whether wielding a nailgun or undertaking an absorbing health routine, including cold showers and crystal therapy. Whatever your thoughts on the presenter this is a fascinating insight into what makes him tick.

From ITV press: “After 50 years in the spotlight, Noel Edmonds left his TV career behind, and in 2018 started a new life in New Zealand with his wife, Liz. They bought land in the quiet town of Ngatimoti, where they’ve been building a hospitality business, including a vineyard, coffee cart, general store, and a restaurant and pub.

But starting fresh isn't easy. With some negative press following last season’s closing Noel and Liz are preparing to reopen their restaurant for the second full season. How will the locals accept them and their business as they face unseasonal weather and a drop in tourist numbers, putting their dream at risk?

“Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure follows the couple’s journey as they battle the challenges of small-town life, trying to turn their vision into a success while navigating the pressure of being seen as outsiders. Will Noel's past be a barrier, or can he build a new life in New Zealand?”

Noel Edmonds Kiwi Adventure airs on ITV1 and ITX on Friday 20 June. (Image credit: ITV.)

Episode two

From ITV: “A bout of bad weather puts increasing pressure on the viability of Noel Edmonds’ business, River Haven. Not only are numbers down due to the rain but the boutique vineyard is in danger of severe frost damage. As the weather improves, Noel’s determined to turn things round. From potential raft tours and a Halloween event they pull out all the stops in order to attract people to River Haven.

“Noel’s plans don’t end there. Drawing on his experience in alternative health he adapts sound frequency treatments to increase the plant growth at his vineyard and embarks on building New Zealand’s first ever Energy Garden.

“As they settle into their Kiwi Adventur,e will the legacy project and fledgling business cope with the many challenges New Zealand throws them?”

Will raft tours turn out to be a shore thing and help keep River Haven afloat? (Image credit: ITV.)

Episode three

From ITV: “As high season approaches River Haven is still struggling. To turn things around, Noel and his team go into overdrive to bring people in, culminating in the biggest event they have ever thrown, a massive celebration of 75 years of Jaguar. For Noel, a lifelong car fanatic, this event is close to his heart but will it be enough to bring the business into the black for the first time?

“Elsewhere, Noel’s legacy project, the Energy Garden, faces major hurdles when the largest crane on the island can’t handle the 18-tonne rocks intended for the centrepiece. As tensions rise and a heatwave hits, Noel and his team race to plant hundreds of topiary plants before they wither.

“Noel is also wrestling with a question that’s been on his mind: Has he done enough to turn the business around? In a heartfelt moment, Noel asks Liz to marry him - for the fifth time - but this time, it will be in their own chapel at their new home. Will Liz say yes, and will their Kiwi dream finally come true?”